E3 2021

Shredders Is A New Snowboarding Game "For Riders, By Riders"

by Marcus Stewart on Jun 13, 2021 at 01:50 PM

We don’t get many dedicated snowboarding games anymore, which makes the newly announced Shredders a game worth watching if you're a fan of the sport. The upcoming extreme sports title debuted during the Microsoft + Bethesda E3 showcase and looks to be a faithful simulation of snowboarding that, as the game’s tagline describes, is “for riders, by riders”.

Shedders is described as being a love letter to snowboarding inspired not just by the sport but also snowboarding movies. Developer FoamPunch also states that the game draws inspiration from the Amped snowboarding series that began on the original Xbox. The premiere trailer didn’t have a ton of frills, just showing off some pure snowboarding gameplay, some of which is captured by an in-game camcorder. It also gives a glimpse of snowmobiles in action as well.

Shredders launches this December and is coming first on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass.

What do you think of Shredders? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Shredderscover

Shredders

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

News
Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

News
Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

E3 2021
Netflix Announces New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

Netflix Announces New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

news
Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

E3 2021
New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

E3 2021
Battlefield 2042 Battle Pass Explained, Free Vs. Premium

Battlefield 2042 Battle Pass Explained, Free Vs. Premium

E3 2021
Xbox Game Pass Changes Ahead, Full Xbox Intergration Into TVs, And The Future Of Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Changes Ahead, Full Xbox Intergration Into TVs, And The Future Of Gaming

News
How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans

How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans

News
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series &#039;Infinite Darkness&#039; Trailer Reveals Opening Sequence

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series 'Infinite Darkness' Trailer Reveals Opening Sequence

E3 2021
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series Cast Revealed, Including Lance Reddick As Wesker

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series Cast Revealed, Including Lance Reddick As Wesker