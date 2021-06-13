Shredders Is A New Snowboarding Game "For Riders, By Riders"

We don’t get many dedicated snowboarding games anymore, which makes the newly announced Shredders a game worth watching if you're a fan of the sport. The upcoming extreme sports title debuted during the Microsoft + Bethesda E3 showcase and looks to be a faithful simulation of snowboarding that, as the game’s tagline describes, is “for riders, by riders”.

Shedders is described as being a love letter to snowboarding inspired not just by the sport but also snowboarding movies. Developer FoamPunch also states that the game draws inspiration from the Amped snowboarding series that began on the original Xbox. The premiere trailer didn’t have a ton of frills, just showing off some pure snowboarding gameplay, some of which is captured by an in-game camcorder. It also gives a glimpse of snowmobiles in action as well.

Shredders launches this December and is coming first on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass.

