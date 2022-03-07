Game Studios Show Support For Ukraine
Russia openly attacked and invaded Ukraine on February 24 after weeks of mounting tensions between the two countries, with hundreds of Ukrainian citizens reportedly killed by bombings and Russian militia as a result. As the world watches this historical and terrifying event unfold, efforts have begun to aid civilians and organizations on the ground floor and those displaced, like the Ukrainian Red Cross. Many of these efforts have come from studios within the video game industry, some in the form of charity drives, others with public displays of support for Ukraine.
Game Informer will continue to update this story.
Epic Games
Epic Games announced on March 5 that it has suspended sales of its games in Russia as a result of the country's unprovoked attack and invasion of Ukraine. This news comes by way of GamesIndustry.biz, which first reported that not only have sales of Epic Games' titles been suspended in Russia, but in-game purchases are no longer allowed as well. However, Epic Games alludes that it is not ending all of its services in Russia in a Twitter statement.
Epic is stopping commerce with Russia in our games in response to its invasion of Ukraine. We’re not blocking access for the same reason other communication tools remain online: the free world should keep all lines of dialogue open.— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) March 5, 2022
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard has suspended all sales of its games, both physical and digital, and associated in-game microtransactions in Russia as a result of its unprovoked attack and invasion of Ukraine, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz.
The publisher, by way of President and COO Daniel Alegre, announced this to employees via its own internal messaging system before publishing the statement on its own website on March 5. In the statement, Alegre revealed the suspension of sales in Russia and said its priority remains the safety ot its employees, especially those currently affected by what's going on in Ukraine.
"The company is matching employee donations 2:1 to organizations providing immediate relief in the region," Alegre writes. "Together, we have raised over $300,000 in this effort. Next week, we plan to add additional charities to choose from for consideration and also will raise the company matching limit from $1000 to $10,000."
You can read Activision Blizzard's statement, in full, below:
Sad Cat Studios
Sad Cat Studios, the Belarus-based team behind Replaced, released a statement of support for Ukraine on March 4, making it clear that it is a studio against war.
"We are a Belarusian studio and we want to make it perfectly clear: we are against war," the statement released on Twitter reads. "We condemn Russian aggression towards Ukraine as well as Belarusian government's involvement in that aggression. There is absolutely no excuse for [the] war and suffering which is unfolding right now.
Our team has endured the rallies against dictatorship in Belarus in 2020 – one of us have been injured, one arrested. Now one of our own is caught amidst the chaos of war, defending his country, and we are incredibly proud to have such courageous people on our team. That being said, we have ultimately decided to focus on [the] well-being of our team as well as relocating."
A statement from Sad Cat Studios regarding recent events. pic.twitter.com/hgkAc821JS— Sad Cat Studios (@sadcatstudios) March 4, 2022
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Control, released a statement on March 4 in support of Ukraine, revealing it has donated 50,000 euros to the Red Cross to help victims of war.
“As Remedy Entertainment, we all stand united in our support of Ukraine,” Remedy Entertainment writes in its statement. “To help the people of Ukraine and alleviate some of their suffering, we have donated 50 thousand euros to the Red Cross to help the victims of war. We have given direct support to all our Ukrainian employees, and we are prepared to take action to aid their families and loved ones back home.
We are also providing support to our Russian employees, who are appalled by this brutal war. We do not blame those who are not responsible. We do not usually make public statements about world events, but the completely unjust invasion of Ukraine by the Russian regime has shocked and touched us all. We hope that peace will win.”
As Remedy Entertainment, we all stand united in our support of Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/XXy96rm8pJ— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) March 4, 2022
EA
EA, the publisher behind sports franchises like NHL and Madden NFL as well as games like Battlefield 2042, announced on March 4 that it has stopped sales of its games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in both Russia and Belarus. Here’s EA’s statement, in full:
Microsoft
On March 4, Microsoft announced in a blog post that it was suspending sales of its products and services in Russia as a result of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. This presumably includes Xbox-related products like consoles, official accessories, and more, considering Microsoft owns Xbox.
This news from Microsoft comes just days after Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov publicly called on Sony and Microsoft to cut off Russia from its respective online gaming services immediately in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sony has not made a public stance or released a statement in regards to this war at the time of this writing.
Bloober Team
Bloober Team, the Poland-based studio behind The Medium and other titles, announced on March 3 that it is pulling its digital store pages from Russia and Belarus.
The Pokémon Company
On March 3, The Pokémon Company released a statement in support of Ukraine on Twitter, pledging to donate $200,000 to its partners at GlobalGiving.
Our hearts go out to the kids & families of Ukraine 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/vsZuQtYmX6— Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 3, 2022
Devolver Digital
Perhaps the most forward show of support for Ukraine, Devolver Digital, the publisher behind this year’s Sifu amongst others, kept it simple with the following:
#FuckPutin— Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 3, 2022
Sunflower of Peacehttps://t.co/lK9gwRL9GF
United Help Ukrainehttps://t.co/SwA7jsqAU6 pic.twitter.com/03NbacjTSz
As you can see, Devolver Digital also includes links to charities people can donate to in order to help those in Ukraine.
John Romero
John Romero, the famed co-creator of Doom II, announced on March 3 that he released a new level for Doom II and that 100% of the revenue from it will go to the people of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Red Cross, and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund.
“One Humanity is a new level for the 1994 id Software release Doom II created by John Romero to support the people of Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund,” Romero’s website reads.” 100% of the proceeds go toward these support initiatives. One Humanity is Romero’s first Doom II level since the release of the original in 1994. The .WAD contains a readme text file as well as the external mod data. Players must have an original copy of Doom II and a modern source port to play one Humanity.”
You can read more about Romero’s charity effort here.
GSC Game World
GSC Game World, the team behind S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, released a new video on March 3, detailing its current struggle in game development as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. GSC is based in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, which has been heavily bombed and targeted as a site for Russian takeover since the invasion began on February 24. In the video, the studio announced that it would be putting Stalker 2 development on the “sidelines” so that it can focus on keeping its employees safe during this conflict.
Here’s what was said, in full, in the video:
Unity
Unity, a video game engine development company, released a statement of support for Ukraine, including how it’s going to donate money to Ukrainian publishers and others, on March 2.
“Unity stands with the people of Ukraine,” Unity writes on Twitter. “Here’s how we’re helping to support those affected: Internally, our employees are directly supporting four international humanitarian charities focused on helping the people of Ukraine with a triple-matching commitment from the company and our leaders. As of March 1, Unity and our employees have committed over $623,000 to supporting Ukraine.”
Unity also launched two initiatives on the Unity Asset Store, and you can read more about those below:
Unity stands with the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦— Unity (@unity) March 2, 2022
Here’s what we’re doing to provide support: https://t.co/EjzkioWEme pic.twitter.com/KxcuPSU6vJ
Plarium
Raid Shadow Legends developer, Plarium, which is based in Ukraine, announced on March 1 in a new blog post that it has more than 700 employees sheltering in place throughout Ukraine and that its priority is the safety of its team. Plarium also revealed that it has donated $500,000 to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society alongside links and instructional help for people who want to help and get involved. You can read the statements, in full, by paging through the gallery below:
Ubisoft
Ubisoft, the publisher and developer behind franchises like Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed, released a statement on March 1 to show its support for its teams and the people of Ukraine. Here is the statement in full:
Embracer Group
Sweden-based video game media holding company, Embracer Group, has an extensive video game catalog consisting of titles like Saints Row, Dead Island, Kingdoms of Amalur, and more than 250 more. It released a statement on Twitter on February 28 to show its support for Ukraine.
February 28, 2022
People Can Fly
People Can Fly, the studio behind last year’s Outriders, released a Twitter thread on February 28 showing its support for Ukraine, promising to donate 1 Polish zloty ($.22 USD), up to 1 million, for every Polish zloty donated by others to Polska Akcja Humanitarna, a Poland-based humanitarian organization that delivers aid to countries that need it.
“Hard to find the right words,” People Can Fly writes on Twitter. “We are deeply saddened by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. At PCF, we firmly stand against war and any form of violence. We are doing our best to take care of our Ukrainian team members and their loved ones.”
Now we want to help all our Ukrainian friends. For this we have partnered with PAH (Polish Humanitarian Action). You can contribute from any place in the world under this link: https://t.co/3mY8ewv7Xr— People Can Fly (@PCFPeopleCanFly) February 28, 2022
2/3
Techland
Techland, the studio behind the recently-released Dying Light 2, released a statement of support for Ukraine on February 26. It’s also going to be donating roughly $225,000 to Polska Akcja Humanitarna, a Poland-based humanitarian organization that delivers aid to countries that need it.
… in supporting our neighbours from Ukraine by donating 1 mln PLN to @PAH_org – an organization that provides humanitarian assistance to people affected by the conflict.— Techland (@TechlandGames) February 26, 2022
Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine. (2/2)
Crytek
Crytek, the studio behind the popular Crysis franchise with an office based in Ukraine’s Kyiv capital, released a statement on February 25 to show its support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict happening there.
February 25, 2022
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red, which is based in Poland, released a statement of support for Ukraine on February 25. In it, the studio pledged to donate roughly $225,000 to Polska Akcja Humanitarna, a Poland-based humanitarian organization that delivers aid to countries that need it.
We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such injustice and we ask everybody to join in and help in any way you can. Together we can make a huge difference! (2/2)— CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 25, 2022
Raw Fury
Raw Fury, the publishing label behind titles like Sable, posted a statement of support for Ukraine on Twitter on February 24.
A message from us at Raw Fury on the current events.#StandWithUkraine https://t.co/SSSBXEKFwm pic.twitter.com/VwPlinc6Cr— Raw Fury (@RawFury) February 24, 2022
Vostok Games
Vostok Games, the studio behind Survarium, posted a show of support for Ukraine on February 24 in the form of a picture of the Ukrainian flag with the hashtag “#StandWithUkraine.”
February 24, 2022
Frogwares
Frogwares, the team behind The Sinking City and the Sherlock Holmes game franchise, tweeted on February 24 that it cannot stand by while Russia attacks its homeland, denying Ukraine of its sovereignty.
We're a peaceful nation, and in all the years since we gained our independence, we've never attacked or threatened anyone.— Frogwares (@Frogwares) February 24, 2022
Because of this situation, our work will be impacted and our lives can be destroyed.
Bungie
Bungie, the developer behind Destiny 2, announced on February 24 that it will donate 100% of the proceeds of the first 48 hours of its Game2Give drive to humanitarian aid efforts in response to ongoing conflict as a show of support to Ukraine.
For those looking for ways to help, you can donate directly to the following organizations:— Bungie (@Bungie) February 25, 2022
Direct Relief - https://t.co/LyxMEsYQHP
Voices of Children - https://t.co/DJ7hFyNHpQ
International Rescue Committee - https://t.co/sgMM4o7ecj
11 Bit Studios
11 Bit Studios was one of the first studios to not only outright call Russia out, displaying public support for Ukraine and its efforts to defend itself, but it also started a charity drive on February 24. It put This War of Mine, a staunchly anti-war game developed by the studio, on sale on consoles and Steam, and 100% of the profits made during this sale are going to the Ukrainian Red Cross.
On March 3, 11 Bit Studios announced that it was donating nearly $700,000 to Ukraine. The studio also released this statement alongside its original drive, which details how the Poland-based studio feels about the ongoing conflict:
Game Informer will continue to update this story.