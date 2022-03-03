GSC Game World Puts Stalker 2 Development On 'Sidelines' Amidst Ongoing Ukraine Conflict
GSC Game World, which voiced its support for its home country of Ukraine last week, has put the development of its upcoming shooter, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, on the “sidelines” amidst the ongoing conflict happening in Ukraine.
After weeks of mounting tensions, Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to the deaths of hundreds of Ukrainian civilians. GSC Game World, 11 Bit Studios, Bungie, and many other studios have voiced their support for Ukraine. GSC Game World, based in Ukraine, revealed in a new video that Stalker 2 was sidelined to focus on employee safety and support.
Here’s everything said in the video:
It’s unclear if this means Stalker 2, which was delayed to December earlier this year, will be released even later. Although, to be honest, a video game delay does not matter in the slightest with everything happening in Ukraine. Here’s hoping everyone at GSC Game World remains safe.