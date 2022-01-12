Stalker 2 Delayed To December
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been delayed to December 8. This news comes from developer GSC Game World on Twitter, who states they need more time to fulfill its vision of the game. The long-awaited sequel was previously scheduled to launch on April 28.
GSC’s message reads as follows:
Fans have been waiting for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 since it was first revealed in 2010. The game has had a tumultuous development history, including being canceled and restarted, not to mention some developer/investor drama. The first-person shooter sees players exploring the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone to battle mutants, engage with factions, and more in a non-linear narrative.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 found itself embroiled in controversy last month when GSC announced plans to put real players in the game as NPCs…but as paid NFTs. Fans quickly revolted, which saw GSC first respond by standing its ground and defending the concept before reversing course and canceling all NFT plans just minutes later.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is slated to launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, and will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass.