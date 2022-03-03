Update: This War Of Mine Developer, 11 Bit Studios, Donates Nearly $700,000 To Ukraine
Update, 3/3/22:
11 Bit Studios, the Poland-based developer behind This War of Mine and Frostpunk, has revealed that it has donated 3m PLN (roughly $695,000) to Ukrainian aid efforts amidst Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
The studio announced this in a new Facebook post, which reveals the donation amount, as reported by Eurogamer. The post also showcases the studio's ongoing support for Ukraine.
Last week, 11 Bit Studios announced it would donate all proceeds from the sale of This War of Mine to the Ukrainian Red Cross. Since then, other developers like GSC Game World, Bungie, and more have shown support for Ukraine.
The original story continues below...
Original story, 2/24/22:
Russia has openly attacked and invaded Ukraine after weeks of mounting tensions between the two countries, with dozens of Ukrainian citizens reportedly killed by bombings. As the world watches this historical (and frankly, terrifying) event unfold, efforts have begun to help aid civilians caught in the crossfire. That includes 11Bit Studios, makers of the acclaimed 2014 anti-war survival game, This War of Mine.
11Bit, a Polish studio, has announced it is heavily discounting This War of Mine, its expansion and console port The Little Ones, and its DLC across all platforms for the next week. The game is currently 75-8o% off, dropping it down to $4.99 on Steam and $3.99 on consoles. 100 percent of the profits made during this sale will form a fund that will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross. In This War of Mine, players oversee and care for a group of civilian survivors of a devastating conflict in a commentary of the horrors of war. You can read 11Bit's full statement below.
11 Bit isn't the first European Studio to condemn the attacks. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 developer GSC Game World, which is based in Ukraine, posted its own call for support, saying in part:
If you want to help our neighbors overseas, you can donate directly to the Ukrainian Red Cross here.