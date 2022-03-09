Update: Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp Delayed Again, New Release Date Not Announced

Update, 3/9/22:

Nintendo has delayed Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp indefinitely.

Nintendo delayed Re-Boot Camp out of 2021 and into Spring of 2022 before announcing during February's Nintendo Direct that the remake would hit Switch on April 8. Now, Nintendo of Europe has revealed in a new tweet that Re-Boot Camp has been delayed again "in light of recent world events," likely alluding to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Considering Re-Boot Camp is a game about war, it's not surprising Nintendo doesn't feel comfortable releasing it at this time. This delay also gives the team more time to work on the game, if that's needed.

However, Nintendo did not announce a new release date for Re-Boot Camp. If the company is delaying the game due to the conflict in Ukraine, it makes sense not to announce a new release date as there's no telling how long the real-world conflict could last.

"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on [April 8]. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date."

The original story continues below...

Original story, 2/9/22:

After suffering a delay from its original December 2021 release, today's Nintendo Direct confirmed that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp arrives on April 8.

This collection bundles rebuilt versions of Advance Wars 1 and 2 that feature new 3D graphics and, as announced today, full voice-acting. In addition to conquering rival armies in the game’s two campaigns, you can also create your own stages using a map editor or take on up to three other players in Versus Mode +.

The game was first announced during E3 2021. The Advance Wars series earned acclaim on Game Boy Advance for its steller take on turn-based strategy, but the series has been on hiatus since the Nintendo DS era. Hopefully Re-Boot Camp signals a bigger return for the beloved strategy franchise.

Will you be picking up these remade takes on Advance Wars? Let us know in the comments!