Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Delayed To 2022

Nintendo has announced that its upcoming Advance Wars 1 and 2 remasters, collectively packaged as Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, have been delayed out of 2021.

Originally set to release on December 3 of this year, Re-Boot Camp moves to a more general window of Spring 2022. Nintendo cites a need for more development time as the reason for the delay.

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in Spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine-tuning. You’ll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience.

Re-Boot Camp was announced back in July during Nintendo’s E3 2021 direct. Advance Wars is a turn-based tactical combat game that pits players against NPC forces in battles that play out more like chess than anything else. Both Advance Wars 1 and 2 have been completely reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up in this collection.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will hit Nintendo Switch sometime in Spring next year. A specific release date was not given.

If you’re looking for an Advance Wars-like game in the meantime, definitely check out Wargroove. Read our thoughts on it in Game Informer’s Wargroove review if you’re interested.

Will you be checking out Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp when it hits Switch next year? Let us know in the comments below!