News
Nintendo

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Delayed To 2022

by Wesley LeBlanc on Oct 22, 2021 at 08:51 AM

Nintendo has announced that its upcoming Advance Wars 1 and 2 remasters, collectively packaged as Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, have been delayed out of 2021. 

Originally set to release on December 3 of this year, Re-Boot Camp moves to a more general window of Spring 2022. Nintendo cites a need for more development time as the reason for the delay. 

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in Spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine-tuning. You’ll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience.

Re-Boot Camp was announced back in July during Nintendo’s E3 2021 direct. Advance Wars is a turn-based tactical combat game that pits players against NPC forces in battles that play out more like chess than anything else. Both Advance Wars 1 and 2 have been completely reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up in this collection. 

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will hit Nintendo Switch sometime in Spring next year. A specific release date was not given. 

If you’re looking for an Advance Wars-like game in the meantime, definitely check out Wargroove. Read our thoughts on it in Game Informer’s Wargroove review if you’re interested.

Will you be checking out Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp when it hits Switch next year? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Campcover

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

News
Hideo Kojima Teaming Up With French Glasses Designer Jean-François Rey To Create Death Stranding’s Ludens Mask And More

Hideo Kojima Teaming Up With French Glasses Designer Jean-François Rey To Create Death Stranding’s Ludens Mask And More

PSA
Metroid Dread Update Now Live, Fixes Progression Bug And Various Other Issues

Metroid Dread Update Now Live, Fixes Progression Bug And Various Other Issues

Feature
Top 10 Roguelikes To Play Right Now

Top 10 Roguelikes To Play Right Now

News
Shin Megami Tensei V&#039;s Launch-Day DLC Detailed

Shin Megami Tensei V's Launch-Day DLC Detailed

News
Sony Releases First Official Uncharted Movie Trailer And It Features An Iconic Drake’s Deception Action Sequence

Sony Releases First Official Uncharted Movie Trailer And It Features An Iconic Drake’s Deception Action Sequence

Feature
Fall For Indies: Darkest Dungeon 2 And October&#039;s Spookiest Titles

Fall For Indies: Darkest Dungeon 2 And October's Spookiest Titles

News
Dying Light Next-Gen Patch Announced, More Details Coming At A Later Date

Dying Light Next-Gen Patch Announced, More Details Coming At A Later Date

News
CD Projekt Pushes Back New-Gen Cyberpunk 2077 And Witcher 3

CD Projekt Pushes Back New-Gen Cyberpunk 2077 And Witcher 3

Review
Breathing New Life Into A Familiar Feeling

Resident Evil 4 VR Review - Breathing New Life Into A Familiar Feeling

News
Square Enix Releases Footage From Cancelled Lara Croft Horror Game Tomb Raider Ascension

Square Enix Releases Footage From Cancelled Lara Croft Horror Game Tomb Raider Ascension