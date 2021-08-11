News

Everything You Need To Know About Today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 11, 2021 at 12:49 PM

Not to be outdone by Microsoft’s ID@Xbox presentation yesterday, Nintendo held another installment of its Indie World showcase today. The 20-minute video was jam-packed with hotly-anticipated titles, several of which are launching today. If you don’t have time to watch the presentation, consider this round-up a quick snapshot of everything the event had to offer. 

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a funky game heavily inspired by Jet Set Radio, will be a timed Switch console exclusive and it’s launching in 2022. 

Toem is a wholesome photography game set in a beautiful black and white hand-drawn world coming to Switch and PC this fall. 

Loop Hero was one of our favorite games during the first half of 2021, and it’s making its much-requested move to Switch this holiday. You can read our review of the PC version here

Far: Changing Tides, the seafaring sequel to Far: Lone Sails, comes to Switch as well as other platforms and PC in early 2022. 

Necrobarista: Final Pour serves as a Director’s Cut to 2020’s Necrobarista that adds new story content and remastered visuals. It also features a new studio mode that allows you to create your own stories and dialogue. It lands on Switch later today as a timed console exclusive

Toem

Garden Story, an adorable game where you play as a grape that we recently featured in our list of most anticipated Zelda-likes, gets a surprise launch today as a timed Switch console exclusive. 

The dating sim meets dungeon crawler Boyfriend Dungeon comes to Switch later today. It’s a trip, and you can read our extensive preview of the game to find out why. 

Hold on to your butts because Axiom Verge 2, the long-awaited sequel to the acclaimed Axiom Verge, is coming to Switch...today!

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is a match-style puzzle game that was announced a while back, but now we know it’s coming to Switch this holiday. Furthermore, scanning Shovel Knight amiibo summons a fairy helper for assistance. 

Islanders Console Edition is a procedural island city builder with a chill atmosphere releasing today as a timed Switch console exclusive

Metal Slug Tactics was one of our most pleasant surprises to emerge during this year’s E3 season, and the colorful strategy spin-off is heading to Switch after previously being confirmed for PC. It also got a 2022 launch window. 

Tetris Effect Connected, the multiplayer spin on the beloved Tetris Effect, makes its long-awaited jump to Switch on October 8

metal slug
Metal Slug Tactics

Astroneer makes the journey to Switch in January 2022

Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator pours a new glass on Switch this holiday

Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition comes to Switch today, giving you plenty of time to prepare for next year's sequel.

LumbearJack, a game about using your axe to recycle trash as a happy bear, makes its Switch debut in 2022. 

Curious Expedition 2 is a turn-based narrative roguelike arriving to Switch later today. 

Gang Beasts brings its silly brand of multiplayer to Switch this fall. 

Eastward

The gorgeous Eastward closed things out with a confirmed release date of September 16. It will be a timed Switch console exclusive and stars two characters exploring a ruined yet gorgeous pixel art world inspired by 90’s Japanese animation. You can read more about it in this previous round-up

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
