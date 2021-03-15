News

Fall Guys Season 4 Takes The Fun-Loving Jellybeans To The Future

by Marcus Stewart on Mar 15, 2021 at 12:01 PM

Fall Guys Season 4 takes the fun-loving jellybeans to the high-tech future on March 22 for PS4 and PC. The new season brings with it a host of new mini-games, emotes, and other neon-drenched goodies.

Season 4 sends players to the year 4041 and introduces seven new rounds filled with astronauts, aliens, as well as the mysterious “Beans In Black”. We don’t know what the new minigames will be but the cinematic trailer gives a glimpse of the challenges in store. The video also provides a tantalizing, not-so-subtle tease to a certain popular deception game some might describe as being pretty “sus”. 

There’s no word on what that ending is hinting towards exactly, but Mediatonic promises to deliver more details as Season 4 approaches launch. 

Fall Guys launched last August for PC and as a free PlayStation Plus game and became one of the year’s breakout multiplayer hits. The game pits up to 60 players against each other in challenges over several rounds, eliminating players until only one is left standing. It’s become popular enough to even boast various crossovers with other games, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Doom, and, most recently, Cuphead.

2021 has thus far proven to be a huge year for Fall Guys. For one, the game is spreading its wings by heading to Switch and Xbox platforms this summer. Even bigger, though, is that the game’s parent company, Tonic, was acquired by Epic Games last week. You can read about what that means for Fall Guys going forward by reading here

How do you think Season 4 is shaping up compared to previous seasons? What do you make of that tease at the end? If you’ve fallen off of Fall Guys (pun intended), is this Season enough to lure you back? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockoutcover

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
August 4, 2020 (PlayStation 4, PC), 
2021 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)

Popular Content

News
Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Offers First Look At Kabal

Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Offers First Look At Kabal

News
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-A-Bear Line Announced

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-A-Bear Line Announced

Feature
Ranking Every Game In The Super Mario Series

Ranking Every Game In The Super Mario Series

review
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review – Precision Platforming

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review – Precision Platforming

News
New Halo Infinite Details Reveal Dynamic Weather, More Engaging Enemy Encounters, And More

New Halo Infinite Details Reveal Dynamic Weather, More Engaging Enemy Encounters, And More

News
Destiny 2: Forsaken Content Will Eventually Be Vaulted

Destiny 2: Forsaken Content Will Eventually Be Vaulted

Feature
The 10 Best Snowy Settings In Games

The 10 Best Snowy Settings In Games

News
Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Netflix Series Key Art, Synopsis, And More Revealed

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Netflix Series Key Art, Synopsis, And More Revealed

interview
Cities: Skylines Studio CEO Talks Development, Mod Community, And Six Years Of Success

Cities: Skylines Studio CEO Talks Development, Mod Community, And Six Years Of Success

Feature
Exploring Mass Effect&#039;s Expanded Lore

Exploring Mass Effect's Expanded Lore