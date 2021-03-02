Fall Guys Studio Acquired By Epic Games As Mediatonic Shares What's Next

Epic Games has announced it has acquired the development company behind the gameshow-style battle-royale hit, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Tonic Games, the parent company of developer Mediatonic, joins Epic Games less than seven months following the launch of Fall Guys on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. The title is currently slated to arrive this summer on Xbox and Switch.

According to both Epic Games and Mediatonic, the gameplay of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout isn't changing and the company will continue to invest in the title across all platforms. Fall Guys will still be available for purchase on all currently existing and announced platforms (yes, including Steam), and all versions will continue to receive future updates.

"At Tonic Games Group we often say that 'everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them,'" Tonic Games Group co-founder and CEO Dave Bailey said in an Epic Games blog post. "With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others, and stand the test of time and we couldn't be more excited to be joining forces with them."

Tonic Games and Mediatonic join Epic Games amid what appears to be a larger publishing push from the gaming giant. Epic Games has been riding high on its own megahit, Fortnite, over the last several years, and has recently announced publishing deals with Control developer Remedy Entertainment, Inside developer Playdead, and The Last Guardian developer GenDesign. Epic Games is also the parent company of another developer with a popular living game, Rocket League developer Psyonix. Mediatonic says it would love to incorporate features currently in games like Fortnite and Rocket League, including account systems, cross-play, squad-vs.-squad modes, and more, but that is something the team is currently investigating. Fall Guys has already taken a page out of games like Fortnite and Rocket League, incorporating crossover items from other games like Cuphead, Team Fortress 2, Sonic the Hedgehog, Untitled Goose Game, and Doom.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout officially launched last August to positive reviews and overwhelming community reception, garnering millions of players on both PlayStation 4 and Steam. The title is currently in its third season of content, which is winter themed. For more on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, check out our review.

[Source: Epic Games, Mediatonic Games]