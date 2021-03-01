The Borderlands Movie Has Found Its Tiny Tina

The cast for Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie has beefed up in short order, already boasting the likes of Jack Black (Claptrap), Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Jamie Lee Curtis (Patricia Tannis) and Kevin Hart (Roland). The latest character to find its performer is fan-favorite Tiny Tina, who will be played by Ariana Greenblatt.

For those of you asking “who?” Ariana Greenblatt may be most familiar to mainstream audiences (especially Marvel fans) as the actress who portrayed child Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. Yes, she’s one half of the famous scene that launched a thousand memes. You know the one.

Greenblatt has been a busy bee since then, appearing in three films in 2020: Scoob! (young Velma), Love and Monsters (Minnow) and The One and Only Ivan (Julia). In 2021, Greenblatt is set to appear in the film adaptation of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, In the Heights as well as The Boss Baby: Family Business. According to Deadline, Greenblatt landed the role of Tiny Tina after a worldwide search.

Tiny Tina first appeared in Borderlands 2 and is a young explosives expert who becomes orphaned after her parents are sold to evil corporation Hyperion for experimenting. Her love for demolition means she’s usually helping the Vault Hunters with anything that needs exploding. Or she just wants to have a tea party (you do not want the tea party). The character has become among the franchise’s most popular faces, appearing in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 3, and fans have waited with baited breath to see who would portray her in the film.

The Borderlands film is being helmed by Lionsgate and is supposed to begin filming this year after facing several pandemic related setbacks. The film currently has no concrete release window.

How do you think Ariana Greenblatt will fare as Tiny Tina and what actress did you have in mind instead? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Deadline]