10 PlayStation Announcements Loom In State Of Play Broadcast This Thursday

Just last week we witnessed the return of Nintendo Directs, bringing announcements like Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and Project Triangle Strategy. Now, Sony has announced the return of its own Direct-style streams, meaning fans can get ready for an all-new State of Play broadcast this Thursday.

Before you get overly excited about receiving updates on anticipated, previously announced first-party titles like God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the PlayStation Blog post detailing the broadcast indicates it leans more heavily into new game announcements and updates on third-party titles and indies. However, PlayStation Blog uses the word "including," so nothing is outside the realm of possibility. The broadcast, which is set for Thursday, February 25 at 2 p.m. Pacific / 5 p.m. Eastern, is said to provide new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 over the course of 30 minutes.

PlayStation also cautions that those who go into the stream hoping for more information on today's announced PlayStation 5 virtual-reality headset will be disappointed, as there will not be any hardware or business-focused updates during this broadcast. Instead, PlayStation is focusing this State of Play broadcast on, "great games set to come out in the months ahead."

It might not be traditional E3 time, but mid-to-late February has brought about a slew of announcements between last week's Nintendo Direct, this week's PlayStation State of Play, and this weekend's Pokémon Day festivities. If you'd like to tune in to the February 25 PlayStation State of Play, you can do so by heading to the official PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channel when the broadcast kicks off at 2 p.m. Pacific / 5 p.m. Eastern.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]