News

Sony Announces New PlayStation VR Headset In Development For PlayStation 5

by Marcus Stewart on Feb 23, 2021 at 09:27 AM

Sony has a new, dedicated PS VR headset in development for PlayStation 5. The company made the surprise announcement today on the PlayStation Blog, providing a glimpse of the headset’s new features and improvements.

Unfortunately, Sony didn’t share any images of the headset itself and confirmed that it will not be launching in 2021. The company only states that they’ve learned many lessons from PSVR on PS4, and that the new-gen headset will have improved resolution and field of view. It will also connect to the PS5 using a single-cord, eliminating the cumbersome processor box and multiple wires that the current PSVR requires. 

Sony also touched on the new VR controllers, saying they will incorporate key features and ergonomics from the PS5’s DualSense to help future proof the peripherals. That likely means it will make use of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which would certainly go a long way in the immersion department.  

While the headset is a long ways out, The Washington Post reports that PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan development kits are being sent out to developers soon. However, the company isn’t ready to talk hardware specs just yet. 

This is welcome news for PSVR owners, who currently have to jump through a few hoops to use their existing headset on PlayStation 5. Sony has found surprising success in VR the first time around; their headset has sold over 5 million units as of January 2020. A lot of that is due to PSVR’s ease of use and relative affordability/accessibility compared to competitors like Oculus and Vive. The PS4’s PSVR continues to see support, most recently with Hitman 3 and titles like last year’s Iron Man VR, as well as upcoming titles like Humanity, Sniper Elite VR, and After the Fall. 

What do you want from a new PlayStation VR headset? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: PlayStation Blog, The Washington Post]

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
Ranking Every Game In The Legend Of Zelda Series

Ranking Every Game In The Legend Of Zelda Series

blizzcon
A Diablo II Remaster, Diablo II: Resurrected, Arrives This Year

A Diablo II Remaster, Diablo II: Resurrected, Arrives This Year

Feature
Making Leblanc Curry From Persona 5

Making Leblanc Curry From Persona 5

News
Soulja Boy Gaming Console Part 2 After First Attempt Massively Failed

Soulja Boy Gaming Console Part 2 After First Attempt Massively Failed

gamer culture
This Adorable Pokémon Charger Revives Your Phone With Pichu&#039;s Cheeks

This Adorable Pokémon Charger Revives Your Phone With Pichu's Cheeks

News
Bungie Apologizes For Unintentional Destiny 2 Anti-Semitic References In Season Of The Chosen

Bungie Apologizes For Unintentional Destiny 2 Anti-Semitic References In Season Of The Chosen

gamer culture
New Garrus Vakarian Statue Is Available To Pre-Order Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

New Garrus Vakarian Statue Is Available To Pre-Order Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Feature
Is Now A Good Time To Jump Back Into For Honor?

Is Now A Good Time To Jump Back Into For Honor?

News
A Twisted Metal TV Series Is Coming From The Writers Of Deadpool

A Twisted Metal TV Series Is Coming From The Writers Of Deadpool

News
Bungie Commits To Long-Term Development Of Destiny 2, Plans To Tell New Stories In Future IPs

Bungie Commits To Long-Term Development Of Destiny 2, Plans To Tell New Stories In Future IPs