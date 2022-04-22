Weekend Warrior – Retiring The Jacket

Another week has flown by, another busy handful of weekdays have disappeared in no time. Blizzard had a big week, announcing the new World of Warcraft expansion Dragonflight (we have previews of it here and here) as well as detailing the character reworks coming in the Overwatch 2 beta. A Ghostbusters VR game was announced from Sony Pictures and nDreams, the new TMNT brawler has a release window, and Volition finally showed off Saints Row's suite of character customizations. On top of all of that huge news, one of our team has a big day today.

Our very own Dan Tack is leaving Game Informer today after over eight years on the team, and moving on to a new adventure that he will share at a later date. He's been PC Editor, Senior Editor, our Souls Daddy, The Jacket, and most recently has spearheaded our efforts into streaming regularly on Twitch. He has an invaluable mind for video games and is one of the smartest people I've ever met. We're going to miss him greatly, but can't wait to see him thrive in a new role. We love him dearly and wish him luck in the future.

With that said, here's what the GI staff is up to over the next few days:

Jill Grodt – Ya’ll. Once again, the world is trying to keep me from gaming. My backlog is atrocious right now, and I also want to assemble my MythForce party for some ‘80s-inspired tomfoolery. But here’s the problem: the weather is going to be gorgeous. It’s luring players away from behind the screen in favor of outdoor get-togethers, and I don’t know if I can escape spring’s siren song.

Brian Shea – This weekend, I am digging more into Kirby and the Forgotten Land while continuing my playthrough of Elden Ring. If I find extra time, I'll probably continue my career in MLB The Show 22.

Dan Tack – Elden Ring

John Carson – My weekend is getting busier by the minute to catch up on stuff before I go on vacation to Portland next week, but I am making time for myself. Tomorrow, I'll be participating in the Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna pre-release event at my local game store. I'm super excited to check out the new set and see how the complex, three-color factions work in a limited format. Other than that, I'll have research to do for Video Gameography and a game to play for review for next week. Also, the NBA Playoffs are still in the first round, so I'll be cheering on my Milwaukee Bucks.

Wesley LeBlanc – This weekend, I'm hoping to finally wrap up Horizon Forbidden West and then get back to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, a lil game called Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin keeps popping into my head for some reason so maybe I'll give that a go. I don't know – truth be told, since completing Elden Ring a few weeks ago, I've struggled to get into any game, really, so I'm just hoping something really digs into me soon! Elsewhere, after beating Sonic Generations last weekend for the first time, I think I'm finally going to sit down and watch the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie so I can catch the sequel while it's in theaters.

Marcus Stewart – I may have stumbled into Elden Ring’s endgame while playing this week. Not sure what that could mean yet, but I’ll be skirting along the edges of that while also digging into Weird West. I fired it up briefly last night and only played an hour, but it has enough of my attention for me to want to see more. When I’m not playing games, I’ll be riding my bike, catching up on comics, and taking a trip to see The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Kimberly Wallace – I'm visiting family back in Chicago this weekend, so it's very much about spending time with them. I've been playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land with my nephews whenever I see them, which is the perfect co-op game! Hopefully we make good progress. Other than that, we'll be cheering on the Bulls tonight against the Bucks. It's a longshot, but you gotta believe!!

And now it's your turn! What kind of shenanigans are you aiming to be a part of over the weekend? Are there any games, movies, podcasts, books, music, or comics you'd like to share with the community? Do you have any favorite Dan Tack stories that you want to reminisce about? Take your thoughts and ideas on all of these topics and more in the comments down below!