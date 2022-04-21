TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Gets Summer Launch Window, Extended Gameplay Trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finally has a release window, and the hotly-anticipated throwback is set to arrive sometime this summer.

A new extended gameplay trailer shows off the game’s first two levels with all four Turtles getting a spotlight. Publisher Dotemu also brings exciting news that the Turtles' original voice actors from the 1987 cartoon reprise their roles in Shredder’s Revenge. The action gets another big dose of nostalgia with Cam Clarke (Leonardo), Townsend Coleman (Michelangelo), Barry Gordon (Donatello), and Rob Paulsen (Raphael) spouting one-liners in the midst of battle as a result.

Those attending PAX East next week have the opportunity to play Shedder’s Revenge for the first time at Dotemu’s expo hall booth (#12043, if you’re curious). The rest of us will have to wait to play the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Dotemu announced that Limited Run Games will produce physical copies of the digital-only title sometime after launch. Shredder's Revenge's soundtrack, composed by Tee Lopes, will get a digital release down the line as well.

For more on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, check out our recent gameplay preview here.