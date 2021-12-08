What To Expect At The Game Awards

Teases for trailers and game reveals are flying fast and furious today, mere hours from The Game Awards airing this Thursday. While the complete forms of these teases will be on display during the award show, we're gathering a list of what we're aware of so you, dear reader, know what to expect. Of course, many deserving developers will be receiving awards for their hard work and amazing games released throughout the year, celebrating the talent and creativity this industry is built on. But host Geoff Keighley is also keen to dish out world premiere trailers like he's the human embodiment of an E3 press conference.

We'll continue to update this list, so keep checking back up until The Game Awards to stay informed. Here's what we know about so far:

The Game Awards airs on December 9 at 7 p.m. Central, with a pre-show packing ten world premieres starting 30 minutes earlier. You physically cannot escape the broadcast which airs on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Tik Tok Live, Steam, Facebook Live, and Oculus Venues. Better yet, join Alex Stadnik for a watch-along on our Twitch channel and take in all of the hype, wonder, and spectacle with the Game Informer community.