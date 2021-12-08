New Halo TV Series Teaser Released, First Look Trailer Debuts During The Game Awards

Paramount has released a new teaser for its upcoming Halo TV series.

Released on Twitter, the teaser is just 15 seconds long, but only about half of it features footage from the actual show. The rest of the teaser is logos and title cards revealing more information, such as a “first look trailer” that’ll be shown during The Game Awards 2021 tomorrow.

As you can see in the trailer above, we get brief glimpses of some Spartans and UNSC soldiers. It looks like some are carrying Battle Rifles, Snipers, and maybe even Assault Rifles. We also spotted the iconic Pelican vehicle in the background of that first hangar bay shot and a couple of Warthogs in the third shot of actual footage.

While there’s still no word on what we can genuinely expect in this Halo TV series, it’s clear the production team behind it is putting extra care into everything. However, the showrunner has revealed that the team “want[s] to do something new” with the series, so it sounds like we shouldn’t expect a retelling of the campaigns we’ve already played through in the Halo series.

While waiting to see the full trailer during tomorrow’s Game Awards show, catch up on all of the teasers released so far. In November of last year, a small Master Chief helmet teaser was released, and then another teaser – the first official one – was released just last month during the Xbox 20th Anniversary Showcase. After watching those, read about how this series has cast Jen Taylor, the voice of Cortana in the video games, to voice Cortana.

Halo will launch on Paramount+ in 2022.

Are you excited about the upcoming Halo TV series? Let us know in the comments below!