Patrick Söderlund’s Embark Studios Teases Reveal Of First Game

The first game from Embark Studios, a veteran team led by former EA and Dice head Patrick Söderlund, is set to be revealed this week. The game is called Arc Raiders, and we got a glimpse of what to expect in a cryptic teaser video.

The video is one of those “trailer for the trailer” as it states a full reveal is slated for Thursday, December 9. Hey, that’s the same day as The Game Awards — what a funny coincidence. The video shows some third-person shooting, a woman calling for volunteers, and an “Enlist. Resist” tagline. You can watch the teaser in the tweet below.

We first caught wind of Embark’s new game last November, when the studio began hiring for a PvP team-based shooter and shared concept art of the project. It seems safe to assume that Arc Raiders is this project, but we’ll find out for sure soon enough. Embark was formed in 2018 after Söderlund departed EA earlier that same year. The team is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and boasts roughly 200 employees as of November 2020. The company’s mission statement, according to its website, is “to blur the line between playing and making,” and many of the posts have centered on showcasing development tools.

