News

Patrick Söderlund’s Embark Studios Teases Reveal Of First Game

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 06, 2021 at 02:26 PM

The first game from Embark Studios, a veteran team led by former EA and Dice head Patrick Söderlund, is set to be revealed this week. The game is called Arc Raiders, and we got a glimpse of what to expect in a cryptic teaser video.

The video is one of those “trailer for the trailer” as it states a full reveal is slated for Thursday, December 9. Hey, that’s the same day as The Game Awards — what a funny coincidence. The video shows some third-person shooting, a woman calling for volunteers, and an “Enlist. Resist” tagline. You can watch the teaser in the tweet below.

pic.twitter.com/JPsq7mL4hP

— ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) December 6, 2021

We first caught wind of Embark’s new game last November, when the studio began hiring for a PvP team-based shooter and shared concept art of the project. It seems safe to assume that Arc Raiders is this project, but we’ll find out for sure soon enough. Embark was formed in 2018 after Söderlund departed EA earlier that same year. The team is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and boasts roughly 200 employees as of November 2020. The company’s mission statement, according to its website, is “to blur the line between playing and making,” and many of the posts have centered on showcasing development tools.

What do you think about this first tease for Arc Raiders? Any guesses as to what kind of game it could be? Share your thoughts in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content

gamer culture
Halo Infinite: Sniper Gets 23-Player Killing Spree With One Bullet

Halo Infinite: Sniper Gets 23-Player Killing Spree With One Bullet

Feature
Top 10 Co-Op Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Co-Op Games To Play Right Now

Feature
2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

guide
The Best Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tips I&#039;ve Learned From Watching TikTok

The Best Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tips I've Learned From Watching TikTok

Feature
Top 10 Platformers To Play Right Now

Top 10 Platformers To Play Right Now

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
PlayStation Working On Xbox Game Pass Competitor With Three Tiers Of Service, New Report Reveals

PlayStation Working On Xbox Game Pass Competitor With Three Tiers Of Service, New Report Reveals

News
Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Expansion, Fatesworn, Gets December Release Date

Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Expansion, Fatesworn, Gets December Release Date

News
Aftermath Is A New Survival Horror Game Pitting Players Against An Alien Invasion

Aftermath Is A New Survival Horror Game Pitting Players Against An Alien Invasion