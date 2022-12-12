One Piece Odyssey | New Gameplay Today

Join hosts Wesley LeBlanc and Kyle Hilliard as the two discuss all things One Piece Odyssey, an upcoming One Piece JRPG based on the hit anime and manga series.

Wesley recently went hands-on with the game for a couple of hours, exploring One Piece Odyssey's first two chapters, and he had a blast. In today's New Gameplay Today, the two discuss the game's narrative, its combat and what it's doing different in the JRPG genre, and why One Piece makes for such a fun world to play around in. Enjoy!

As you can see, One Piece Odyssey is shaping up to be a great time, especially for pirates. While we only got to experience the game's opening hours, we're excited about the full release in January. In the meantime, read Wesley's full thoughts on this preview here.

One Piece Odyssey hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 12.

Are you excited to check out One Piece Odyssey next month? Let us know in the comments below!