Funko Reveals Peacemaker Pop Figures Featuring John Cena’s Peacemaker, Eagly, Vigilante, And More

Do you smell that? That’s the smell of justice, courtesy of John Cena, err, Peacemaker. If you haven't had your fill of The Suicide Squad and James Gunn’s accompanying Peacemaker TV show on HBO Max and are looking for more from everyone’s favorite murderous justice-deliverer man, then Funko has you covered with five new Pop figures.

Revealed today with new looks at each that you can see in the gallery below, these Funko Pop figures are perfect for any fan looking to add Vigilante, Judomaster, Eagly, and of course, Cena’s no-pants Peacemaker (and a version of Peacemaker holding Eagly), to their Pop collection.

These figures are now available for preorder too for roughly $12.99 to $14.99 each, depending on which one you’re curious to pick up. These figures will be released on July 23.

