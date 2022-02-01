News
Pokemon Pop! Figures Lucario Sylveon Alakazam

Three New Pokémon Pop! Figures Revealed, Now Available For Preorder

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 01, 2022 at 03:52 PM

With Pokémon Legends: Arceus hitting Switch last week, and reviewing quite well here at Game Informer, you might be feeling the Pokémon bug. What better way to address it than by adding some new Pop! figures to your Pokédex, err, collection. 

Pop! is well known for its lineup of figures for basically everything and it’s Pokémon collection has been quite popular so it’s no surprise that the company is releasing more. Pop! announced today that three new figures are available for pre-order and if you’re a fan of psychic, fairy, or fighting types, these might be for you. 

 

As you can see in the slideshow above, which features a look at each figure and the box it comes in, the newest Pokémon Pop! offerings are Lucario, Sylveon, and Alakazam. All three are available for preorder and will cost you roughly $12. They'll be released on March 15 so you won’t have to wait too much longer if you preorder. Plus, it gives you enough time to evolve your favorite Eevee in Pokémon Legends: Arceus into a Sylveon. 

While waiting for your Lucario, Sylveon, or Alakazam (or all three) to arrive, check out these Pokémon Pop! figures revealed last September. After that, check out our thoughts on Pokémon Legends: Arceus and then read Game Informer’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl review

Are you interested in any of these new Pop! figures? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Pokémon Legends: Arceuscover

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

Feature
Hidetaka Miyazaki Rediscovered His Love Of Creating Poison Swamps In Elden Ring

Hidetaka Miyazaki Rediscovered His Love Of Creating Poison Swamps In Elden Ring

Feature
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preview – Riddles Wrapped In A Mystery

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preview – Riddles Wrapped In A Mystery

video feature
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures &amp; Reunions

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures & Reunions

digital issue
The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

Feature
The Moonlight Greatsword Is In Elden Ring, Along With Other From Software Easter Eggs

The Moonlight Greatsword Is In Elden Ring, Along With Other From Software Easter Eggs

Feature
A Field Boss Battle In Elden Ring: The Bonebeckoner Mariner

A Field Boss Battle In Elden Ring: The Bonebeckoner Mariner

Feature
George R.R. Martin May Be Shocked To See What His Elden Ring Characters Have Become

George R.R. Martin May Be Shocked To See What His Elden Ring Characters Have Become

Tips & Tricks
10 Tips And Tricks To Know Before Starting Pokémon Legends: Arceus

10 Tips And Tricks To Know Before Starting Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Feature
Elden Ring: Discovering Raya Lucaria

Elden Ring: Discovering Raya Lucaria