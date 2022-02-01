Three New Pokémon Pop! Figures Revealed, Now Available For Preorder

With Pokémon Legends: Arceus hitting Switch last week, and reviewing quite well here at Game Informer, you might be feeling the Pokémon bug. What better way to address it than by adding some new Pop! figures to your Pokédex, err, collection.

Pop! is well known for its lineup of figures for basically everything and it’s Pokémon collection has been quite popular so it’s no surprise that the company is releasing more. Pop! announced today that three new figures are available for pre-order and if you’re a fan of psychic, fairy, or fighting types, these might be for you.

As you can see in the slideshow above, which features a look at each figure and the box it comes in, the newest Pokémon Pop! offerings are Lucario, Sylveon, and Alakazam. All three are available for preorder and will cost you roughly $12. They'll be released on March 15 so you won’t have to wait too much longer if you preorder. Plus, it gives you enough time to evolve your favorite Eevee in Pokémon Legends: Arceus into a Sylveon.

