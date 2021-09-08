New Funko Pop! Pokémon Figures Featuring Charizard, Pidgeotto, and Squirtle Are Available For Preorder

We’ve been chasing that mantra of “gotta catch ‘em all” for well over two decades. Whether it’s in the mainline Pokémon games, trading cards, or on our phones through Pokémon Go, you always have a way to collect your favorite pocket monsters. Toy collectors may enjoy these new Pokémon figures from Funko Pop! that can be preordered right now.

Joining the Pokémon in Pop form is a cast of gen one favorites. Pidgeotto’s new figure is posed mid-air with its wings spread and talons out. It’s easily my favorite of this new set, but that’s just personal preference. Also available are an adorable Caterpie, Dragonite giving a friendly wave, and an all silver variant of Squirtle to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise.

Finally, there’s a Target exclusive jumbo-sized Charizard for preorder, that at this time is currently sold out. All five of these figures are listed as “coming soon” in an email sent to Game Informer from Funko, though through the link in the tweet above, Target lists the release date as February 6, 2022, for the smaller figures. The big Charizard is slated for a month earlier on January 8, 2022.

While I don’t own many Pokémon Pop figures, I think they translate well to the style Funko specializes in. Out of this batch, Caterpie looks the most like its original design, and as I mentioned above, I’ve taken quite a liking to the Pidgeotto. Silver Squirtle certainly stands out, and I’m sure would look lovely on some’s shelf, desk, or curio.

I’m curious how you think these figures compare to others Funko has released in the past. Do they do these Pokémon justice? Are there other brands that you prefer when it comes to collecting these particular monsters? Give me your thoughts in the comments!