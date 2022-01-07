gamer culture
Fallout Amazon TV Series Bethesda

Yes, Amazon’s Fallout TV Series Is Still Happening And Now It Has A Director

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 07, 2022 at 08:34 AM

Look, I’m not going to lie – when Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios, and Amazon announced back in 2020 that a Fallout TV series was in the works, I immediately wrote it off. Surely it’d be another video game TV project that would stumble through development until it’s quietly canceled, only for the world to collectively ask years later, “Hey, what happened to that Fallout show?” That’s what video game movies and TV developments have done to me. In this instance, though, it appears I’m wrong because production is moving forward and the show now has a director. 

Those familiar with HBO’s Westworld series might recognize him, too, as it’s the same person who created and executive produced that series: Jonathan Nolan, the brother of famed director Christopher Nolan (The Dark Night, Inception). First reported by Deadline, Nolan will direct the premiere of the series, which will go into production this year. Alongside this news, the publication also revealed that Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) have been tapped to serve as showrunners. 

Nolan will also executive produce this Fallout series, which does not yet have an official name (although “Fallout” works just fine – please don’t add some unnecessary subtitle, Amazon), alongside Kilter Film’s Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. Bethesda’s own Todd Howard and James Altman will also serve as executive producers. 

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Nolan and Joy told Deadline back in 2020. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.” 

Back in August of last year, Joy said the series is “just a gonzo, crazy, funny, adventure and a mindf**k like none you’ve ever seen before.” Here’s hoping that’s still the case. 

For more, check out our thoughts on the latest Fallout game in Game Informer’s Fallout 76 review and then read Game Informer’s Fallout 4 review

[Source: Deadline]

What do you hope to see in Amazon’s Fallout TV series? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fallout 76cover

Fallout 76

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Fallout 4cover

Fallout 4

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Fallout 3cover

Fallout 3

Platform:
PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

News
[UPDATE] Epic Games Reveals Rewards For December Fortnite Login Issues

[UPDATE] Epic Games Reveals Rewards For December Fortnite Login Issues

feature
Eight Promising Improvements Coming To Horizon Forbidden West

Eight Promising Improvements Coming To Horizon Forbidden West

DLC
Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

Review
Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

Review
Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

Feature
Top 10 Meta Quest Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Meta Quest Games To Play Right Now

impressions
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Feature
What We Want From BioShock 4

What We Want From BioShock 4

News
Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup