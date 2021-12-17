gamer culture

The Witcher Season 2 Is Available Now On Netflix

by John Carson on Dec 17, 2021 at 04:05 PM

Season two of Netflix's show based on the hit novels and video game series The Witcher, conveniently also titled The Witcher, is available today. 

Henry Cavill has returned to reprise the role of the silvery-haired monster-slaying hunk Geralt of Rivia. Season two continues Geralt's adventures, this time with his apprentice Ciri (played by Freya Alan) in tow. Also returning this season are Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), Vesimir (Kim Bodnia), Triss (Anna Shaffer), Lambert (Paul Bullion), and everyone's favorite bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), among a bevy of newcomers.

Have no fear; this won't be the last you'll see of these characters! Season three has already been confirmed, so feel free to take in the show at your own pace – like me, who has yet to watch any of season one, though I'd like to very soon.

Catch eight brand new episodes of The Witcher streaming right now on Netflix, with at least one more season coming in the future. And remember, toss a coin to your Witcher, but not at your television. That probably won't end well for the screen or your wallet.

Are you carving out time to catch this season of The Witcher? Which items and potions are needed to begin viewing Geralt's live-action adventures? Let us know in the comments.

John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

