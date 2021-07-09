News

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, New Collectibles Line, And "Inside Look" Trailer Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 09, 2021 at 12:48 PM

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 officially has a release date and to celebrate, the first-ever WitcherCon also shared a few teasers about what's to come with the cast reveling in all things The Witcher. Even better? We've got our first look at Ciri at Kaer Morhen, the childhood home of Geralt, as well as Lambert and Jaskier. 

The second season of The Witcher is slated to arrive on December 17, the perfect show to binge-watch during holiday. During a panel that featured the actresses that play both Yennefer and Ciri, as well as showrunner Lauren Hissrich and even more cast surprises, a new image was shared showing off Ciri and Lambert together in Kaer Morhen. We already knew we were going back to Geralt of Rivia's childhood home from previous teasers, but the minds behind the series adaptation have warned that it gets so much darker than fans might expect. 

So, to prepare for said darkness, let's have a ray of sunshine instead with everyone's favorite bard: Jaskier: 

Also revealed is that Dark Horse is coming out with a new Witcher collectibles line, including Henry Cavill's likeness as Geralt himself: 

But wait, there's more: 

Netflix also revealed a moment between the "student and the teacher" with Ciri and Lambert within the snowcapped setting of Kaer Morhen: 

With a release date now set, we'll be able to see all of the changes Hissrich and her team have implemented with the show's second season, including revised looks for that armor that kind of looked a little NSFW. Though the show had numerous delays and COVID-related setbacks, the team is ready to show fans that loved the pilot season what they've been working so hard on. 

While it has already been confirmed that there will be no new game announcement despite CD Projekt RED's presence, there are a plethora of panels to enjoy with those attached to various projects related to this fantasy series. To learn more about what else is going down with WitcherCon today, check out our previous coverage here. You can also watch the panels for yourself here

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
