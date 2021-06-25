News

WitcherCon Teases Big Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 News And Game Announcements With New Trailer

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 25, 2021 at 01:17 PM

The first-ever WitcherCon experience is going down on July 9. It will offer fans of this particular fantasy universe a place to geek out and a chance to learn more about Netflix's The Witcher season 2 and what CD Projekt RED has up its gaming sleeve. To commemorate the upcoming celebration, the official Witcher Twitter account dropped a new WitcherCon trailer to hype up what's next. 

Taking to Twitter, the below trailer splices up gaming goodness and scenes from the Netflix series to show off the best of both worlds. With a new Witcher experience in the works over at CDPR, the polish studio behind the gaming adaptations of the novels from author Andrzej Sapkowski, and season 2 on the horizon – not to mention a prequel origins series also in the works – there is going to be a lot to enjoy: 

WitcherCon will have interactive panels during the showcase that highlights the various teams that have brought The Witcher to life. This includes teams from Netflix, the games, and more to share some never-before-seen reveals and first looks. There will also be deep dives into the the anime film and the expanded lore like the comic adaptations while also exploring more about the lore that drives it all. 

The first stream kicks off on July 9 at 1 p.m. Eastern time, with the second kicking off on the same day at 9 p.m. Eastern. Interested fans can tune in both on YouTube and Twitch at their respective links. You can also learn more about the upcoming stream event right here

What do you hope to see from the upcoming WitcherCon? A release date for Netflix's The Witcher season 2? A closer look at the upcoming anime? How about a new game reveal? Don't let those dreams be dreams; shout out those hopes in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
Bungie To Destiny 2 Players: &quot;Don&#039;t Buy The Spicy Ramen Coupon Emblem&quot;

Bungie To Destiny 2 Players: "Don't Buy The Spicy Ramen Coupon Emblem"

Preview
Raptors Hunt In Packs! Exclusive First Details For Jurassic World Evolution 2

Raptors Hunt In Packs! Exclusive First Details For Jurassic World Evolution 2

News
Final Fantasy 9 Is Getting An Animated TV Series

Final Fantasy 9 Is Getting An Animated TV Series

Review
Scarlet Nexus Review – Anime Ascendant

Scarlet Nexus Review – Anime Ascendant

News
BioWare Talks About Canceled Mass Effect Movie And Why A TV Adaption Would Work Better

BioWare Talks About Canceled Mass Effect Movie And Why A TV Adaption Would Work Better

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding 9 More Games, 8 Leaving

Xbox Game Pass Adding 9 More Games, 8 Leaving

Mod Corner
Fallout: London Reveal Trailer Shows Off Impressive New Fallout 4 Overhaul Mod

Fallout: London Reveal Trailer Shows Off Impressive New Fallout 4 Overhaul Mod

News
As Cyberpunk 2077 Returns To PlayStation Store, Sony Offers Warning About PS4 Version

As Cyberpunk 2077 Returns To PlayStation Store, Sony Offers Warning About PS4 Version

News
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Confirmed As PS5 Exclusive, New Stealth Mechanics Added

Death Stranding Director's Cut Confirmed As PS5 Exclusive, New Stealth Mechanics Added

News
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle Of The Realms Gets A Release Date, New Box Art

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle Of The Realms Gets A Release Date, New Box Art