WitcherCon Teases Big Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 News And Game Announcements With New Trailer

The first-ever WitcherCon experience is going down on July 9. It will offer fans of this particular fantasy universe a place to geek out and a chance to learn more about Netflix's The Witcher season 2 and what CD Projekt RED has up its gaming sleeve. To commemorate the upcoming celebration, the official Witcher Twitter account dropped a new WitcherCon trailer to hype up what's next.

Taking to Twitter, the below trailer splices up gaming goodness and scenes from the Netflix series to show off the best of both worlds. With a new Witcher experience in the works over at CDPR, the polish studio behind the gaming adaptations of the novels from author Andrzej Sapkowski, and season 2 on the horizon – not to mention a prequel origins series also in the works – there is going to be a lot to enjoy:

WitcherCon will have interactive panels during the showcase that highlights the various teams that have brought The Witcher to life. This includes teams from Netflix, the games, and more to share some never-before-seen reveals and first looks. There will also be deep dives into the the anime film and the expanded lore like the comic adaptations while also exploring more about the lore that drives it all.

The first stream kicks off on July 9 at 1 p.m. Eastern time, with the second kicking off on the same day at 9 p.m. Eastern. Interested fans can tune in both on YouTube and Twitch at their respective links. You can also learn more about the upcoming stream event right here.

What do you hope to see from the upcoming WitcherCon? A release date for Netflix's The Witcher season 2? A closer look at the upcoming anime? How about a new game reveal? Don't let those dreams be dreams; shout out those hopes in the comment section below!