gamer culture
    &bnsp;
6274303450001

Netflix's The Witcher Reveals Three New Trailers For Season Two And Will Return For Season Three

by Andrew Reiner on Sep 26, 2021 at 10:08 AM

The Witcher is at its best when the number three is involved; at least that's true for video games and the remarkable The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Netflix also thinks the number three fits The Witcher well, and has released three new trailers for the show's second season. In that same breath, The Witcher's showrunner Lauren Hissrich took to Twitter to announce a third season is in development.

The "Road to Season 2" trailer (above) sets the stage for Geralt and Ciri's forthcoming story, and the other two trailers (below) give you a taste of their journey ahead, as well as a look at Nivellen.

The Witcher's seconds season hits Netflix in its entirety on December 17. Netflix is also making two prequels: the live-action Blood Origin, and an anime movie called Nightmare of the Wolf.

We still don't know what CD Projekt Red plans to do with The Witcher in the game space, but a fourth installment in the same vein as the first three games seems likely. Following the ongoing development saga of Cyberpunk 2077, the timing of that fourth game is probably a ways out.

What do you think of Netflix's The Witcher series? And what do you hope CD Projekt Red does with the license next? Let us know in the comments section below!

On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Witcher 3: Wild Huntcover

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
May 19, 2015 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
October 15, 2019 (Switch), 
TBA (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

Review
Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

opinion
Death Stranding Is Best Played Offline

Death Stranding Is Best Played Offline

Preview
How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Changes The Borderlands Game

How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Changes The Borderlands Game

Feature
Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

Feature
Mario’s Film Folly: The True Story Behind Hollywood’s Biggest Gaming Blunder

Mario’s Film Folly: The True Story Behind Hollywood’s Biggest Gaming Blunder

opinion
Nintendo Has An Exciting 2022 Planned

Nintendo Has An Exciting 2022 Planned

impressions
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America