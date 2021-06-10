Solar Ash Trailer Provides A New Look At One Of Its Massive Bosses

Summer Game Fest gave us another look at Solar Ash, the upcoming game by Heart Machine, developer of Hyper Light Drifter. The game arrives later this year and a short gameplay teaser only raised our excitement for the trippy adventure.

Solar Ash stars Rei, a voidrunner which is kind of like a cosmic spelunker. Rei’s homeworld is about to be consumed by a massive black hole called the Ultravoid, so she dives headfirst into the void to look for a way to save her planet. Solar Ash is all about high-speed platforming, and the gameplay largely consists of Rei skating and jumping her way around the beautiful alien world with some hack 'n' slash combat along the way.

During her journey, she’ll take down Remnants, giant beasts that occupy the Ultravoid. Today’s video gave us a glimpse of a hawk-like Remnant and how Rei will tackle it. Similar to Shadow of the Colossus, players will need to get aboard these massive beasts and stay attached as long as possible to take them down.

Unfortunately, we still didn’t get an exact release date for Solar Ash but it’s coming in the next few months to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.