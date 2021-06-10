E3 2021

Solar Ash Trailer Provides A New Look At One Of Its Massive Bosses

by Marcus Stewart on Jun 10, 2021 at 01:57 PM

Summer Game Fest gave us another look at Solar Ash, the upcoming game by Heart Machine, developer of Hyper Light Drifter. The game arrives later this year and a short gameplay teaser only raised our excitement for the trippy adventure.

Solar Ash stars Rei, a voidrunner which is kind of like a cosmic spelunker. Rei’s homeworld is about to be consumed by a massive black hole called the Ultravoid, so she dives headfirst into the void to look for a way to save her planet. Solar Ash is all about high-speed platforming, and the gameplay largely consists of Rei skating and jumping her way around the beautiful alien world with some hack 'n' slash combat along the way. 

During her journey, she’ll take down Remnants, giant beasts that occupy the Ultravoid. Today’s video gave us a glimpse of a hawk-like Remnant and how Rei will tackle it. Similar to Shadow of the Colossus, players will need to get aboard these massive beasts and stay attached as long as possible to take them down.

Unfortunately, we still didn’t get an exact release date for Solar Ash but it’s coming in the next few months to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Solar Ashcover

Solar Ash

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

News
What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

News
First Dungeons &amp; Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

First Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

Review
Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

News
Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A &quot;Million-Dollar Card, Baby&quot;

Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A "Million-Dollar Card, Baby"

Feature
Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

News
Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

guide
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Feature
Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

E3 2021
Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Will Feature Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, And More

Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Will Feature Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, And More

Mod Corner
This Skyrim Mod Gives You Grandma Shirley As A Follower

This Skyrim Mod Gives You Grandma Shirley As A Follower