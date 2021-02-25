Sony Offers New Look At Solar Ash For PS5

Solar Ash is a game about movement through a dangerous world filled to the brim with exploration opportunities. Players will be tasked with trying to save the planet and during the most recent State of Play, Sony showed off more about the game, including enemy encounters, traversal movements, and so much more.

From massive Sentinels with their elongated bodies and hungry appetites to the smaller enemies players will face, Solar Ash blends beauty, danger, and an adventurous spirit for those looking for a new world to get lost in. Take a look at the latest gameplay reveal, with commentary from the creative director, in the video below:

For those that enjoyed Hyper Light Drifter, the team is sticking pretty true to the art style that many fell in love with. Solar Ash looks like a more peaceful version of that game with many surprises hidden around each corner. According to the studio over at Heart Machine, "Players will find a surreal, vivid, and highly stylized world filled with wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters. The Void is calling…"

While the team didn't talk about whether or not this would utilize PS5 haptics or not, I would imagine that if this feature were to be utilized that it would be stunning, especially during the part where the main character dropped onto the back of a Sentinel. The haptic feedback that the PS5 DualSense offers is incredible and can take experiences like this to a whole new level.

Solar Ash will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year, though no release date has been given at this time.

What did you think about Sony's latest State of Play showcase and our newest look at Solar Ash? Is this a game that strikes your fancy, or is it not to your playstyle? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!