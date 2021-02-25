Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Locks In An August Release Date

Last year, Ember Lab made the difficult decision to delay its debut game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, from a planned release around the PlayStation 5 launch to a date sometime in 2021. At today’s State of Play event, the indie studio revealed when, exactly, players will be able to finally experience the delightful action-adventure for themselves. What are your plans around the end of August?

More specifically, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (via the Epic Games Store) on August 24. Preorders go live starting today, giving players who get in early a crack at some special cosmetics. You get access to a pair of silly hats regardless of whether you preorder the standard digital edition ($39.99) or the deluxe digital edition ($49.99). The headwear gives you a chance to show your festive side by equipping your Rot companions with party hats or a head-mounted celebratory cake – complete with Kena’s name.

What does the extra $10 get you if you opt for the deluxe edition over the regular one? You receive a digital soundtrack, an exclusive golden Rot, and silver staff cosmetics. You get both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions regardless of which Sony platform you initially order for, so you don’t need to worry if you haven’t made the new-gen leap quite yet.

The release date was accompanied by a new trailer at Sony’s State of Play, showing how Kena can tap into her innate spirit abilities to help cleanse a cursed land while also leaning on the abilities of her helpful Rot friends. It also highlights some of the larger combat encounters, including a glimpse of massive bull enemy.

“We’re overwhelmed by and grateful for the enthusiasm surrounding Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and we can’t wait to share our game with everyone this August,” says Josh Grier, chief operations officer at Ember Lab. “We’re taking the next few months to further polish and optimize for the best possible game. It’s been quite an experience completing our first title during the pandemic. We are super excited to reveal the latest trailer and announce the launch date.”

For more on Kena: Bridge of Spirits, check out some of the exclusive features we wrote for our cover story a few months ago.