Square Enix's E3 2021 Showcase Will Highlight Babylon's Fall, Reveal New Eidos Montreal Title

Now that we know what the entire E3 schedule looks like, Square Enix has gone ahead and pulled the curtain back on its E3 2021 digital keynote, detailing some of the big announcements it has in store. The 40-minute presentation airs June 13 at 12:15 p.m. Pacific on Square’s YouTube and Twitch channels and will feature, among other things, the debut of a brand-new game and an update on a long-lost title.

First off, the stream will provide a new look at the long-awaited but seldom seen Babylon’s Fall. For those who don’t remember, this is the upcoming action game by Platinum Games that was first announced in June 2018. We don't know much about it other than that it's a stylish combat game that blends medieval and sci-fi aesthetics, and we haven’t heard a peep about it since its last gameplay showing in December 2019.

The stream will also feature the premiere of a brand new game from Eidos Montreal. There’s no hint of what the studio has up its sleeve, but the last big title to come from the studio was 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Eidos also lent a hand in developing Marvel’s Avengers.

Speaking of Avengers, fans of that game will finally get a look at the upcoming Black Panther - War for Wakanda expansion as well as other news on future in-game events. Fingers crossed that the name "Spider-Man" is uttered at some point.

For Life is Strange fans, the keynote will feature a deep dive into Life is Strange: True Colors as well as give a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered.

These won’t be the only announcements taking place, so you’ll have to tune in to to see what else Square has to show. It is worth noting that the press release lacks any mention of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 or Final Fantasy XVI. That doesn’t mean these games won’t appear or be spoken of in some capacity, but it might be best to temper expectations ahead of time when it comes to new updates on either project.

Excited to learn more about Babylon’s Fall? What do you think Eidos Montreal has in the works? Speculate to your heart's content down in the comments!