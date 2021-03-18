Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection Announced

Following the reveal of a brand new Life is Strange game with True Colors, a story about the power of empathy and dealing with loss, Square Enix also confirmed some other fandom goodness for the franchise. Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is dropping this Fall and can be purchased solo or with the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition.

Return to Arcadia Bay with the group that started it all with Chloe and Max. Life is Strange: Remastered Collection also comes with Before the Storm, the prequel story centering around Chloe and Rachel. This collection will offer both newcomers and returning fans alike an improved experience with improved visuals across the board with both environments and characters. Character animation has also seen a massive overhaul with the remaster, as well as engine and lighting upgrades.

Experience how wildly different the story of Life is Strange can be with the different endings that are heavily dependent on player choice. Rewind time as Max and experience Chloe's sharp wit once more, because Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is on the way this Fall.

Missed out on the reveal of what's next with Life is Strange: True Colors? Check out our previous coverage here which has the new trailer, a statement from the vice president of Deck Nine, and more details about the newest protagonist and her brand new powers.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia sometime in August 2021. For those that are waiting to own this through the True Colors Ultimate Edition, that arrives on September 10.

Have you played the original Life is Strange games? Are you excited to see the remaster reveal alongside the announcement of Life is Strange: True Colors? Sound off with those power-driven thoughts in the comment section below! Do it for Max. Chloe would want you to.