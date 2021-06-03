E3 2021

Full E3 2021 Schedule Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 03, 2021 at 09:44 AM

E3 2021 is almost here! This year has flown by so fast, and just next week we are kicking off a whole new wave of gaming announcements and reveals. With the festivities jumpstarting on June 12, ESA has revealed the full schedule for this year's showcase, starting with Ubisoft and Gearbox. 

Hosted by Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez, Jacki Jing, and Greg Miller, E3 2021 begins on June 12 and will run until June 15. There are other showcases around that time as well, including Geoff Keighley's own Summer Games Fest and a few individual streams as well. This year is also all-digital, so anyone can tune in to see what's in store. 

June 12

  • Pre-show at 10 a.m. Pacific / 1 p.m. Eastern
  • Gearbox Entertainment 
  • Ubisoft

June 13

  • Pre-show at 8:45 a.m. Pacific / 11:45 a.m. Eastern
  • Microsoft + Bethesda 
  • Square Enix
  • The PC Gaming Show
  • Future Games Show
  • Warner Bros. Games and Back 4 Blood
  • 24 Entertainment

June 14

  • Pre-show at 8 a.m. Pacific / 11 a.m. Eastern
  • Take-Two 
  • Mythical Games
  • Freedom Games
  • Razer
  • Capcom
  • Verizon 
  • Intellivision
  • VENN

June 15

  • Pre-show at 8 a.m. Pacific / 11 a.m. Eastern
  • Nintendo 
  • Bandai Namco
  • Yooreka Games
  • GameSpot

June 15 will also host an awards ceremony meant to celebrate everything shown off during the upcoming whirlwind week. You can learn more about the upcoming event through ESA right here. The adventure kicks off soon, are you ready?

What are you excited to see the most at E3 2021? Any rumors you're hoping to see some validation for? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

opinion
Mass Effect&#039;s Conrad Verner Feels Very Different Through The Lens Of Surviving Assault

Mass Effect's Conrad Verner Feels Very Different Through The Lens Of Surviving Assault

News
Borderlands Movie Reveals First Look At Cate Blanchett As Lilith

Borderlands Movie Reveals First Look At Cate Blanchett As Lilith

News
Netflix&#039;s The Witcher Prequel, Blood Origin, Reportedly Casts A Familiar Villain From The Games

Netflix's The Witcher Prequel, Blood Origin, Reportedly Casts A Familiar Villain From The Games

impressions
PowerA&#039;s Fusion Pro Is A Great Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch

PowerA's Fusion Pro Is A Great Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch

News
CD Projekt Profits Drop As Cyberpunk 2077 Remains Off PlayStation Store

CD Projekt Profits Drop As Cyberpunk 2077 Remains Off PlayStation Store

News
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Beta Starts Today

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Beta Starts Today

News
Several Older Need For Speed Games Delisted Today, Taken Offline This Fall

Several Older Need For Speed Games Delisted Today, Taken Offline This Fall

News
No Man’s Sky Prisms Update Is Out Now

No Man’s Sky Prisms Update Is Out Now

News
Zombies Invade London With Watch Dogs: Legion Of The Dead Game Mode, Starting Today

Zombies Invade London With Watch Dogs: Legion Of The Dead Game Mode, Starting Today

News
Longtime Sonic Voice Actor Returning To Role After Vacating Earlier This Year

Longtime Sonic Voice Actor Returning To Role After Vacating Earlier This Year