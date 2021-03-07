Ant-Man Joins Fortnite, Most Other Marvel Characters Return

Fortnite's excellent Zero Point event continues to add characters from other universes. Just a week after introducing Ripley and a Xenomorph from the Aliens films, Epic Games is dipping into the nearly bottomless Marvel Comics well again to bring Ant-Man to the battle royale.

Epic Games says the Ant-Man suit is designed but Hank Pym, but doesn't say who is in it. We have to assume it's Scott Lang because he is joined by friend Ant-Tonio Banderas, who formed a tight bond with the growing and shrinking hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. This is Fortnite after all, so there could be a sentient banana in the suit as well. Who knows.

Ant-Man also comes with a toopick pickaxe with a large olive on it. The oversized item (and ant friend) are sadly the only items that are the wrong size. Ant-Man can't grow or shrink like he does in the comic books and films. Epic Games is asking its player base to take photos that make him look microscopic in size. If you are up for such a challenge, tag your shots with the Twitter hashtag #Fortography.

Ant-Man's arrival has also summoned most of Fortnite's other Marvel characters. You'll have to pay for all of them, as they can only be found in the shop. These heroes include the return of Captain America, Venom, Blade (who will be getting his own MCU film soon), Daredevil, Silver Surfer, and two three packs that consist of Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster, and the other with Cable, Psylocke, and Domino.

Fornite's Zero Point season concludes in mid-March, which means you just have a couple of weeks to help The Mandalorian assemble a full suit of Beskar armor and unlock Grogu as a companion. In the months ahead, Fortnite and DC will be launching a new comic book series, and a new line of Fortnite action figures is on the way from Hasbro.