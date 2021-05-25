cosplay

Lady Dimitrescu Face Model Cosplays As Her Character For Cool Resident Evil Village Tribute

by Liana Ruppert on May 25, 2021 at 09:31 AM

Well, well ... Ethan Winters. We've shared a few really cool Lady Dimitrescu cosplays in the past, but none can compare to the actual face model herself paying her own special tribute to Resident Evil Village. 

Helena Mankowska provided the face of the Big Tall Vampire Lady that the internet fell in love with. So when she took her role to the next level with a full-on cosplay shoot, it's pretty safe to say that fans of this aristocrat were excited to see the character come to life. 

The actress also showed off a close-up shot that honestly brings the terror of the Dimitrescu house front and center. With its moody lighting and sharp angles, it's easy to see her fall back into the role of the first real threat Ethan Winters encounters. Even if it is far from the last. 

Even with the small video below, it's easy to see that the actress is having fun with it. It's always interesting to see the faces and voices behind iconic characters go all-in on the fandom love. You love to see it, even if we are wishing there was more screentime for our beloved vamp.

Coming in at over 9 feet tall, we couldn't help but to also poke fun at this fan-driven phenomenon with our annual April Fool's Game Infarcer coverage, including artwork that has the Big Tall Vampire Lady crushing Mr. X's frail-by-comparison body within her grasp

Thoughts on Helena's Lady Dimitrescu cosplay? Thoughts on the character herself and her role in the latest Resident Evil game? Sound off in the comment section below and tell us all of those thirsty hot takes. 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

