cosplay

This Resident Evil Cosplayer Takes Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay To A Whole New Level

by Liana Ruppert on Apr 01, 2021 at 09:16 AM

Resident Evil Village looks cool and all, but what we all can't stop talking about is the Big Tall Vampire Lady, also known as Lady Dimitrescu. This massively tall character took the gaming world by storm – it even took over the KFC Dating Sim game – and now one Resident Evil cosplayer is upping the ante when it comes to Lady Dimitrescu cosplay (not that cosplay is a competition, as long as you're having fun!). 

The cosplayer in question is Candy with the wonderful photography and makeup done by @MilliganVick. The result from this pairing? A cosplay so good it could be in a movie: 

Lady Dimitrescu rightfully took the spotlight when Capcom first introduced her prior to the PS5 Resident Evil Village demo going live. Since then, the thirst in the gaming community came out in full force and an alarmingly high amount of people begged for her to stomp on their throats (hi, it's me, I'm people).

Coming in at over 9 feet tall, we couldn't help but to also poke fun at this fan-driven phenomenon with our annual April Fool's Game Infarcer coverage, including artwork that has the Big Tall Vampire Lady crushing Mr. X's frail-by-comparison body within her grasp

Thoughts on this Resident Evil cosplayer's Lady Dimitrescu cosplay? Thoughts on the character herself from what we know so far? Sound off in the comment section below and tell us all of those thirsty hot takes. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
New Netflix&#039;s The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Revealed Of Potential Wild Hunt

New Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Revealed Of Potential Wild Hunt

News
Free PS Plus April 2021 Games Revealed, Including Days Gone

Free PS Plus April 2021 Games Revealed, Including Days Gone

News
Animal Crossing: New Horizons And Rick And Morty Collide In New Adult Swim Video

Animal Crossing: New Horizons And Rick And Morty Collide In New Adult Swim Video

News
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Announced, Vader Returns

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Announced, Vader Returns

News
Cyberpunk 2077&#039;s 1.2 Patch Is Massive

Cyberpunk 2077's 1.2 Patch Is Massive

News
Xbox Games With Gold April 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold April 2021 Free Games Revealed

PSA
Reminder: Super Mario 3D All-Stars And Super Mario Bros. 35 Get Delisted At The End Of March

Reminder: Super Mario 3D All-Stars And Super Mario Bros. 35 Get Delisted At The End Of March

Mod Corner
The Suez Canal Cargo Ship Is Also Stuck In Microsoft Flight Simulator With This Mod

The Suez Canal Cargo Ship Is Also Stuck In Microsoft Flight Simulator With This Mod

News
Marvel&#039;s Avengers MCU Skins Will Only Be Purchasable With Credits

Marvel's Avengers MCU Skins Will Only Be Purchasable With Credits

Review
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Review – Still A Superstar

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Review – Still A Superstar