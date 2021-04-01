parody

Cover Reveal – Resident Evil IX: Extra Large

by Darth Clark on Apr 01, 2021 at 08:00 AM

Capcom is latching onto your love for the tall vampire like one of the oversized leaches from Resident Evil 0. In Resident Evil IX, Lady D is back to cause some trouble. Better yet, our favorite vampire (sorry Paul Rudd) is bigger than ever, and you won’t believe all the hats she’s going to wear. You can see her upcoming exploits in this month’s Game Infarcer.

Print subscribers can expect their issues to begin arriving in the coming days/weeks. The digital edition of this issue launches April 13, for PC/MaciOS, and Google Play. You can also get the latest issue through third-party apps on Nook and Kindle. To subscribe to either the digital or print version, click here.

Darth Clark
Darth Clark
Editor-in-Chief of Game Infarcer
Darth Clark is the totally real editor-in-chief of Game Infarcer, which appears annually in Game Informer (usually around April Fool’s Day). He occasionally shares his wise and unassailable opinions at other times of the year…if you’re lucky.
