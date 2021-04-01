Cover Reveal – Resident Evil IX: Extra Large

Capcom is latching onto your love for the tall vampire like one of the oversized leaches from Resident Evil 0. In Resident Evil IX, Lady D is back to cause some trouble. Better yet, our favorite vampire (sorry Paul Rudd) is bigger than ever, and you won’t believe all the hats she’s going to wear. You can see her upcoming exploits in this month’s Game Infarcer.

