Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gets Fall 2023 Release Window

PlayStation has revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will hit PlayStation 5 sometime next fall.

This news comes after leaks from earlier this week indicating the game would be hitting the console in the fall of 2023. It seems those leaks were correct. While we do have this fall 2023 release window, PlayStation did not reveal a release date.

"What a year it's been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we've been in absolute awe of the work of our peers," Insomniac Games creative director Bryan Intihar writes in a PlayStation Blog post. "Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022... and here's to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall."

Not much else was revealed about this upcoming sequel, but PlayStation says, "Following the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel's Spider-Man series."

The rest of the PlayStation Blog post details other upcoming titles, like Hogwarts Legacy, which had a gameplay showcase yesterday, Forspoken, which I previewed last week, and Final Fantasy XVI. Head there for additional details about these games and more.

Do you think Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will hit PS5 next fall or do you think it will be delayed beyond that? Let us know in the comments below!