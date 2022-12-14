New Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcases Open World, Combat, And The Room Of Requirement

Developer Avalanche Software and publisher Warner Bros. Games has released a new gameplay showcase to highlight three different aspects of its upcoming wizarding RPG: the open world, combat, and the famed castle's Room of Requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 10, with a recent delay pushing back the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions to April 4 and the Switch version to July 25. Perhaps as a way to soothe the news of yesterday's delay, or as a way to get players excited about February, four new looks at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay have been released, and you can watch all four below:

Each of these aired during today's Hogwarts Legacy showcase.

Hogwarts Legacy: Open World

"In the first section of gameplay, the player, a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the late 1800s, mounts their broom flying low over the open world," a press release reads. "Flying above the Scottish Highlands, the players lands to explore a hamlet which provides an opportunity to meet different witches and wizards while participating in quest opportunities. The player then mounts an Onyx Hippogriff (a Hippogriff variant exclusive to pre-orders) to traverse the landscape as it changes to winter and the land is covered by snow."

Hogwarts Legacy: Combat

In this second gameplay video, combat is the focus. The player, who is wearing the Dark Arts cosmetic set, according to Avalanche, walks through the Forbidden Forest before jumping onto the back of a Thestral to make way toward the Dark Arts Battle Arena. It's important to note that the Dark Arts cosmetic set, Thestral mount, and Dark Arts Battle Arena are exclusive to the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition or as an in-game purchase via the Dark Arts pack.

"The player immediately casts an Avada Kedavra spell to show the enemy's health bar instantly go to zero," the press release reads. "Tools such as potions and plants from the Room of Requirement can be brought with the player into combat to help defeat enemies more efficiently."

Hogwarts Legacy: The Room of Requirement

In the third and fourth Hogwarts Legacy gameplay videos from today's showcase, we get a look at the famed Room of Requirement. Players can personalize this space in many ways, including the architecture.

"Conjurations can be found at Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade or rewarded for completing various activities throughout the game," according to the press release. "Utility items like planting pots and brewing stations can also be customized."

Over the course of Hogwarts Legacy, players can conjure the Loom, which is used to customize and add magical properties to gear. The video ends with the player interacting with the Vivarium, which is where beasts at Hogwarts are cared for. It's here that a Graphorn, Nifler, Kneazle, and Mooncalf are revealed. You can pet and feed your fantastic beasts in return for magical ingredients useful for customizing and upgrading your gear. A toy chest lets you play with your beasts, which you can individually name.

And that's everything revealed in today's Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase.

For more about the game, check out the latest details revealed during a March Sony State of Play, and then read about Hogwarts Legacy's PS5 DualSense features. Read about how controversial Harry Potter creator JK Rowling is not involved with the making of Hogwarts Legacy (although she will almost certainly be getting money as a direct result of this game), and then check out this trailer showcasing common rooms, easter eggs, and more.

Hogwarts Legacy hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 10. It launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, and finally, the Switch version will be released on July 25.

Are you picking up Hogwarts Legacy next year? Let us know in the comments below!