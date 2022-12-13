Hogwarts Legacy Delayed On Switch And Last-Gen Consoles

The Switch and last-gen versions of Hogwarts Legacy have been delayed. The game is still slated to release on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, everyone else will have to wait a few more months.

The open-world Wizarding World adventure now has two additional release dates. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions launch on April 4. The Switch port comes a few months later, on July 25. Developer Avalanche says it decided to stagger the release to ensure the best possible experience on each platform.

Additionally, a game FAQ about the change in dates clarifies that the PS4/XB1 Deluxe Editions will not include the 72-hour early access that the current-gen and PC bundle is receiving.

For more on Hogwarts Legacy, watch the latest trailer showing off the common rooms and Easter Eggs here. You can also watch this trailer showing off the suite of unforgivable curses players have at their disposal.