Hogwarts Legacy’s Unique PS5 DualSense Features Detailed In New Blog Post

Hogwarts Legacy releases this holiday for multiple platforms, but PlayStation 5 players will experience additional technical magic thanks to the game’s suite of DualSense features.

A PlayStation Blog post revealed the different ways Hogwarts Legacy takes advantage of the controller’s haptic feedback. For starters, spells sport individual physical button resistances and feedback to make them feel unique from one another. In a nice touch, these haptic effects are isolated to the right side of the controller to simulate wielding a wand in one hand more accurately. Hopefully, this feature can be flipped to the other side of the gamepad so that left-handed players can experience the same immersion.

The DualSense light bar displays various flash effects for each spell, but it also radiates the color of your chosen house. For the uninitiated, that’s red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, yellow for Hufflepuff, and blue for Ravenclaw.

The controller will also simulate sensations such as crushing botany ingredients in potions class, deflecting and disintegrating incoming magic using the shield spell Portico, and soaring the skies atop a broom or hippogriff. Hogwarts Legacy also leverages the PS5’s 3D audio to pick up smaller sound effects such as a crackling fireplace and other environmental sound cues.

To learn more and watch additional video clips of these features in action, be sure to visit the PlayStation Blog post. Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t have a release date, but it’s slated to arrive sometime this holiday. You can play it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can watch an extended gameplay demonstration in March’s State of Play video here.