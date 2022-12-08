The Game Awards 2022
Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy 16 Gets June Release Date

by Blake Hester on Dec 08, 2022 at 09:46 PM

At long last, Final Fantasy 16 has a release date. Announced tonight during The Game Awards, Square Enix revealed the game will be released on June 22, 2023.

Following in the tradition of other FF16 trailers, our new glimpse looks great – and definitely expensive. From combat, bosses, story, and world, everything pops off screen – a few short minutes of bombast and spectacle. 

Check it out for yourself below:

Final Fantasy 16 will be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive for six months. 

