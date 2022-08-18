Check Out Five Minutes Of A Plague Tale: Requiem In New Gameplay Overview Trailer

Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment’s upcoming action-adventure game, A Plague Tale: Requiem, is due this October.

Since its reveal last year, we’ve seen new cinematic trailers, stealthy takedowns on display, and even a 10-minute gameplay demo. Today, the team behind the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence has released a five-minute gameplay overview trailer showcasing more of Hugo and Amicia’s treacherous journey to find a cure for Hugo.

Check it out for yourself below:

“Embark on Hugo and Amicia’s next journey and venture south of 14th century France before setting sail to a mysterious island in the Mediterranean Sea,” a press release reads. “Brave a terrible fate and find a cure for Hugo’s illness thanks to Amicia’s new resources – including the use of alchemy to manipulate fire, the long-distance power of a crossbow, her cunning use of terrain, and her ability to wrestle out of an enemy’s grasp. Choose to strike from the shadows of or unleash hell with the help of Hugo’s new powers: to perceive surrounding enemies’ movements while moving stealthily and manipulate hordes of rats to decimate entire squads of soldiers.”

Starting Aug. 30, publisher Focus Entertainment will launch its “In Focus” behind-the-scenes video series to present the making of this game ahead of its Oct. 18 release. Plus, if you’re attending Gamescom, you can play through one of the first chapters of the game from Aug. 24 through Aug. 28.

A Plague Tale: Requiem hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch (cloud version), and PC on Oct. 18.

Are you excited about A Plague Tale: Requiem:? Let us know in the comments below!