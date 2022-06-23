A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets October Release Date And 10-Minute Gameplay Demo

A Plague Tale: Requiem finally arrives on October 18, Focus Entertainment announced today during a special broadcast. The release confirmation comes alongside an extended gameplay showing that follows Amicia and Hugo as they attempt to escape an enemy-laden quarry.

You can watch the new demo below to get an in-game look at a slice of the game’s story, as the siblings are pursued by soldiers. This leads to a good showing of the game's stealth as the pair sneak around the quarry. Amicia also gets her hands dirty taking out enemies in a showcase of the game's action.

Additionally, a video showcasing the game’s previously announced $189.99 Collector’s Editon provides up-close looks at the Amicia and Hugo resin statue.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will also be playable on Switch via cloud streaming.