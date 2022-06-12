Gruesome Stealthy Takedowns On Display In New A Plague Tale: Requiem Footage

Amicia and Hugo want to start a new life, but they need to find somewhere safe where this dream can be realized. In a new trailer for Asobo Studio's A Plague Tale: Requiem, we see them traveling south, across treacherous terrain and into thriving villages. These places look like they could be safe havens, but we quickly see guards expanding their search and are everywhere.

The new footage shows stealth maneuvers captured in striking detail. We see Amicia hiding under a table to evade a patrol and being surprisingly aggressive, using weapons to silently take out guards. We also see her use fire to create a blaze that will surely draw out every guard in the area.

Of course, Hugo's curse doesn't remain dormant for long and a flood of rats appears to keep him safe. A Plague Tale: Requiem still doesn't have an official release date, but is still slated to release in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. You'll be able to play it on Xbox Game Pass on day one.