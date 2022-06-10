Square Enix Announces Final Fantasy 7 Anniversary Showcase For Next Week

Square Enix has announced a broadcast happening next week for Final Fantasy VII’s 25th-anniversary celebration.

More specifically, the “celebration broadcast” will air on June 16 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on the official Square Enix YouTube and Twitch channels. As for what to expect, the answer is simple: Final Fantasy VII. This could be a stream specifically about the original release, which hit store shelves 25 years ago. But, as any Final Fantasy fan knows (and if you’re like me, hopes), we might hear about Final Fantasy VII Remake, or rather, its sequel.

Here’s what Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura says about the stream:

“We will be streaming Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration. At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling.”

Perhaps I’m reading too much into this but let’s put some pieces together: Nomura directed Final Fantasy VII Remake. This is a stream celebrating Final Fantasy VII. Players want to hear about the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake. Nomura specifically says “unveiling.” What could Nomura unveil? I’m betting the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake. Of course, the company could just reveal some new Final Fantasy VII merch or even more about the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, a mobile take on the beloved game, so it’s best to keep your expectations in check. Only time will tell for now, though.

