Square Enix Announces Final Fantasy 7 Anniversary Showcase For Next Week
Square Enix has announced a broadcast happening next week for Final Fantasy VII’s 25th-anniversary celebration.
More specifically, the “celebration broadcast” will air on June 16 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on the official Square Enix YouTube and Twitch channels. As for what to expect, the answer is simple: Final Fantasy VII. This could be a stream specifically about the original release, which hit store shelves 25 years ago. But, as any Final Fantasy fan knows (and if you’re like me, hopes), we might hear about Final Fantasy VII Remake, or rather, its sequel.
Join us next week for around 10 minutes to celebrate 25 years of @FinalFantasy VII: https://t.co/y074ldZMhg— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 10, 2022
Co-stream the broadcast and share your reactions with #FFVII25th. Please be excited. pic.twitter.com/DskOd2CxQj
Here’s what Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura says about the stream:
Perhaps I’m reading too much into this but let’s put some pieces together: Nomura directed Final Fantasy VII Remake. This is a stream celebrating Final Fantasy VII. Players want to hear about the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake. Nomura specifically says “unveiling.” What could Nomura unveil? I’m betting the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake. Of course, the company could just reveal some new Final Fantasy VII merch or even more about the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, a mobile take on the beloved game, so it’s best to keep your expectations in check. Only time will tell for now, though.
