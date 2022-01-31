Final Fantasy 7 Remake Director Tetsuya Nomura Promises ‘Even More New FFVII Projects’ In The Future

2022 is a special year for Square Enix’s Final Fantasy franchise. Not only is it the series’ 35th anniversary, but it’s also the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII (take a moment to breathe if you need it – that one hit us like a gut punch, too).

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of what is considered by many to be the most popular Final Fantasy in the entire series, FF7 director Yoshinori Kitase and Final Fantasy 7 Remake director Tetsuya Nomura shared some words about what the series means to them. They also teased some exciting development in the universe of FF7-related games.

“With all of these exciting projects [FF7 Remake, Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis], I get a real sense of how more and more people are supporting FFVII,” Nomura writes in a new message released by Square Enix on Twitter. “Not just the fans from the original game, but also those who never experienced it are being drawn to the unique world of FFVII. And there will be even more new FFVII projects that started up after the remake coming in the future too.”

As for what those future projects could be, one seems quite obvious: FF7 Remake Part 2 (or whatever they dub the sequel). Considering Nomura said these new projects started up after the remake, a sequel to said remake makes sense. However, Nomura said “projects,” plural, meaning that even if a FF7 Remake sequel is one upcoming game, there’s still likely another FF7-related project in the works. The director doesn’t specifically mention games, though, so perhaps he’s referring to a special FF7 orchestra show or something like that.

Video Games Chronicle reports that during an anniversary event stream held today, Kitase said he intends to reveal the sequel to FF7 Remake this year.

“We are hart at work on Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, so please look forward to that,” Kitase said, according to VGC. “In addition, with regards to the long awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake [sequel]...there will be more information…this year if we can.”

Only time will tell. Be sure to read the entire message from Kitase and Nomura for more insight about the development of FF7 and its remake, and more. After that, check out our thoughts on the remake in Game Informer’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake review and then read about how the remake’s sequel will play a lot like Intermission. Check out this story about how one of FF7 Remake’s co-directors believes the sequel could “differ significantly” from the original after that.

Are you excited for more projects in the world of FF7? Let us know in the comments below!