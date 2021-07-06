Final Fantasy VII Remake Sequel Will Play A Lot Like Intermission

Yuffie made her grand appearance in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’s Episode Intermission. Despite being a brief chapter in the Midgar arc, new exploratory mechanics and combat abilities set Intermission apart from the vanilla version of Remake that launched last year. Naoki Hamaguchi and Motomu Toriyama, two of Remake’s directors, stated that the next mainline installment in Final Fantasy VII would draw from what made Intermission so great.

In an interview with The Washington Post, both directors talked about how Intermission’s cast of characters and flashy combos will inform the future of Remake. For instance, the synergized attacks that Yuffie and Sonon perform together will definitely be making a return, “Additionally, with Intermission, there’s another element introduced: combo movies where Yuffie and Sonon team up…which makes for a different feel in battle strategy,” Hamaguchi said. “I would like to leverage these, including other elements we tried out in Intermission, in our next story.”

Toriyama talked about Remake being an exciting culmination of all Final Fantasy VII media. Even though Intermission focused on Yuffie, Dirge of Cerberus characters, Nero and Weiss, were introduced. We haven’t seen Vincent just yet, but the crimson edge-lord will likely make his debut soon enough. “The world of Final Fantasy VII was vastly expanded through multiple works that followed after the original game,” Toriyama stated. “We do want to make it a culmination of all the Final Fantasy VII-related works created up to this point. There are characters that I, too, do not know, but that is the same with Cloud and company as well.”

Toriyama would go on to say that any characters that didn’t appear in the classic Final Fantasy VII game will be framed as the first encounter for Cloud and his crew. While information surrounding Remake's sequel is few and far between, both directors have made it known that the rapturous response to the first game is fueling their drive to deliver a second title that’ll not only live up to fan expectations but reimagine the beloved story as a whole.

