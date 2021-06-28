Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Could "Differ Significantly" From The Original, Says Director

We have no idea when we are getting Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, or even how many parts there will be in total, but we do have a new look at what could potentially be on the horizon thanks to a new blog post over on the Square Enix website. In the most recent post, Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Motomu Toriyama opened up a little bit more about the first part of the revisitation of a fan favorite, including about how we almost got a Cloud pole-dancing sequence. In the same post, however, Toriyama mentioned that Part 2 could possibly go in some pretty creative directions, something that could surprise die-hard original fans.

For those that have played the Remake, you may remember how the Honeybee Inn sequence took a very different turn than in the original. They took a scene that many loved in the original and, in my personal opinion, made it significantly better. That entire sequence was beloved by many for its humor, its action, and it's levity that it provided without using the drag community as a punchline. It was pretty cool and according to Toriyama, it is just once instance in which the Remake will add something new, something the team hopes fans enjoy.

"This scene is a key example of something that was changed dramatically from the original Final Fantasy VII," the co-director said. "I was a bit worried about what fans of the original game would think, but the whole scene got a much more enthusiastic reception than I could ever have hoped for, so I was quite relieved."

He added, "Going forward, I'm sure some parts of the Remake will differ significantly from the original. I hope this scene can be a good example of how to approach such changes."

We already knew that there would be some key differences by how Part One ended and the sequence seen with Zach. Where it will go, however, is a mystery at this time outside of those currently working on the game. We don't have any looks at what Part Two will have to offer. No release dates, no trailers, no direction, but it looks like Square Enix could be shaping up for some kind of a reveal in the coming months. In the meantime, players can dive in with a new experience now on PlayStation 5 with Yuffie's episode and with Intergrade that gives the entire experience a next-gen makeover. You can read our review on that experience, thanks to our own Jason Guisano, right here.

What do you hope the team at Square Enix does with Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2? Any specific changes you're hoping to see? Any particular sequences you hope they don't touch? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! Tifa would want you to.