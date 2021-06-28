News

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Could "Differ Significantly" From The Original, Says Director

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 28, 2021 at 01:21 PM

We have no idea when we are getting Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, or even how many parts there will be in total, but we do have a new look at what could potentially be on the horizon thanks to a new blog post over on the Square Enix website. In the most recent post, Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Motomu Toriyama opened up a little bit more about the first part of the revisitation of a fan favorite, including about how we almost got a Cloud pole-dancing sequence. In the same post, however, Toriyama mentioned that Part 2 could possibly go in some pretty creative directions, something that could surprise die-hard original fans. 

For those that have played the Remake, you may remember how the Honeybee Inn sequence took a very different turn than in the original. They took a scene that many loved in the original and, in my personal opinion, made it significantly better. That entire sequence was beloved by many for its humor, its action, and it's levity that it provided without using the drag community as a punchline. It was pretty cool and according to Toriyama, it is just once instance in which the Remake will add something new, something the team hopes fans enjoy. 

"This scene is a key example of something that was changed dramatically from the original Final Fantasy VII," the co-director said. "I was a bit worried about what fans of the original game would think, but the whole scene got a much more enthusiastic reception than I could ever have hoped for, so I was quite relieved."

He added, "Going forward, I'm sure some parts of the Remake will differ significantly from the original. I hope this scene can be a good example of how to approach such changes."

We already knew that there would be some key differences by how Part One ended and the sequence seen with Zach. Where it will go, however, is a mystery at this time outside of those currently working on the game. We don't have any looks at what Part Two will have to offer. No release dates, no trailers, no direction, but it looks like Square Enix could be shaping up for some kind of a reveal in the coming months. In the meantime, players can dive in with a new experience now on PlayStation 5 with Yuffie's episode and with Intergrade that gives the entire experience a next-gen makeover. You can read our review on that experience, thanks to our own Jason Guisano, right here

What do you hope the team at Square Enix does with Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2? Any specific changes you're hoping to see? Any particular sequences you hope they don't touch? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! Tifa would want you to. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergradecover

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:
Final Fantasy VII Remakecover

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Platform:
PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

Review
Mario Golf: Super Rush Review – Teed For Speed

Mario Golf: Super Rush Review – Teed For Speed

News
Silent Hill Creator&#039;s New Horror Game Will Be A Choice-Driven Experience That Will &#039;Mess With Player&#039;s Minds&#039;

Silent Hill Creator's New Horror Game Will Be A Choice-Driven Experience That Will 'Mess With Player's Minds'

Feature
The Beauty Of Legend Of Mana And Why You Should Play The Remaster

The Beauty Of Legend Of Mana And Why You Should Play The Remaster

News
Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Be An Evolving Story That Begins With Returning To Reach

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Be An Evolving Story That Begins With Returning To Reach

Feature
Piano Collections Final Fantasy VII Remake Easter Egg Spotted Using Photo Mode

Piano Collections Final Fantasy VII Remake Easter Egg Spotted Using Photo Mode

News
Exclusive: Dying Light 2 Devs On Why A Cure Didn&#039;t Work, How Player Choice Affects Multiplayer, And More

Exclusive: Dying Light 2 Devs On Why A Cure Didn't Work, How Player Choice Affects Multiplayer, And More

News
Phil Spencer Says New Fable Game Is In &#039;Amazing&#039; Hands, &#039;Really Important To A Lot Of Xbox Fans&#039;

Phil Spencer Says New Fable Game Is In 'Amazing' Hands, 'Really Important To A Lot Of Xbox Fans'

News
WitcherCon Teases Big Netflix&#039;s The Witcher Season 2 News And Game Announcements With New Trailer

WitcherCon Teases Big Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 News And Game Announcements With New Trailer

feedback requested
Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

Preview
Exclusive Shin Megami Tensei V Screenshots Show The Characters, Story, And Combat

Exclusive Shin Megami Tensei V Screenshots Show The Characters, Story, And Combat