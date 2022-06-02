Here’s What The New PlayStation Plus Launch Games Lineup Looks Like In Japan

The new and revamped PlayStation Plus, which includes three tiers and bundles together Plus with PlayStation Now in two of them, is now live in Japan. As such, we have our first look at the PS Plus launch lineup of games ranging from PlayStation 5 to the first PlayStation, and even PlayStation Portable too, courtesy of Gematsu.

Of course, it’s important to note that since this is the lineup of games available today in Japan, there’s the possibility this lineup could be just for Japan. The U.S. lineup, which launches on June 13, for example, could be completely different. Only time will tell. However, the Japan lineup could, at the very least, be a great indication of what’s to come.

Here’s the launch lineup of Plus games in Japan, broken up by platform:

PlayStation 1

Ape Escape

Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Everybody’s Golf

I.Q: Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Syphon Filter

Tekken 2

Wild Arms

Worms Armageddon

Worms World Party

PlayStation 2

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor’s Legacy

Jack II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

PlayStation Portable

echochrome

PlayStation 3 (Streaming)

.detuned

AFRIKA

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Aquanaut’s Holiday: Hidden Memories

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky

Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland

Battle of Tiles EX

BEYOND: Two Souls

Battle Fantasia

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Brink

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Chaos;Head Love Chu Chu!

Chaos;Head Noah

Class of Heroes 2G

Class of Heroes 3

Daisenryaku Dai Toua Kouboushi Dai-ni-ji Sekai Taisen Boppatsu! – Suujikugun Tai Rengougun Zensekaisen

Daisenryaku Dai Toua Kouboushi 3 Dai-ni-ji Sekai Taisen Boppatsu! – Suujikugun Tai Rengougun Zensekaisen

Daisenryaku Exceed II

Daisenryaku Perfect

Dark Mist

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Demon’s Souls

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea D2

Dream Club Complete Edipyon!

Dream Club Gogo.

Dream Club ZERO Special Ediipyon!

Dynasty Warriors

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Eat Them!

Echochrome

Elefunk

Fairy Fencer F

Gatling Gears

Gendai Daisenryaku 2016 Chitsujo no Houkai: Haken Kokka Shittsui

Genji: Days of the Blade

Ginsei Igo 2: Next Generation

Gladiator VS

Go! Sports Ski

God of War HD

God of War II HD

God of War III Remastered

Heavy Rain

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hunted:The Demon’s Forge

Hyperdimension Neptunia Victory

ICO Remastered

If You Thought It Was Harem Paradise, It Was Yandere Hell

Last Rebellion

Legasista

Linger in Shadows

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

MALICIOUS

Machinarium

Magical Beat

Mahjong Dream Club

Mahjong Haou Dankyuu Battle 3

Mahjong Taikai IV

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

Memories Off 6 Complete

Memories Off: Yubikiri no Kioku

Minnya no Putter Golf

Moe Moe Daisenryaku Gendai Baan++

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

Motto! SoniComi

Mugen Souls

Mugen Souls Z

Natsuiro High School: Seishun Hakusho

Nbounaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Tendou

Phantom Breaker: Extra

PixelJunk Eden

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

Piyotama

Prismatic Solid

Puppeteer

Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords

Quantum Theory

R-Type Dimensions

RIDE

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV: OverKill

rain

Rainbow Moon

Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5 Alternative Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code: Veronica

Resident Evil Revelations Unveiled Edition

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resistance 3

Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny

SIMPLE 500 Series Vol. 1 THE Mahjong: Tsuushin Taikyoku Kinoudzuke

SIMPLE 500 Series Vol. 2 THE Misshitsu kara no Dasshutsu

SIMPLE 500 Series Vol. 3 THE Misshitsu kara no Dasshutsu – Tsukiyo no Manshion Hen

SIMPLE Series G4U Vol. 1 THE Mahjong

Saikyo Shogi Gekisashi 13

Samurai Warriors 2 Empires HD Version

Samurai Warriors 2 with Xtreme Legends & Empires HD Version

Samurai Warriors 2 with Xtreme Legends HD Version

Samurai Warriors 3 Empires

Samurai Warriors 3 Z

Samurai Warriors 4

Sangoku Hime 2: Kouki Houkou – Mezameshi Taiga

Sangoku Hime: Senkou mo Taika – Akatsuki no Haryuu

Sekai Saikyou Ginsei Igo: Hybrid Monte Carlo

Sekai Saikyou Ginsei Shogi: Fuuun Ryuuko Raiden

Sengoku Hime 3: Tenka o Kirisaku Hikari to Kage

Sengoku Hime 4: Souhai Hyakkei, Hana Mamoru Chikai

Sengoku Hime 5: Senka Tatsu Haou no Keifu

Shiki-Tei

Shin Toudai Shogi

Shutsugeki! Otometachi no Senjou 2 – Yuukoku o Kakeru Oujo no Tsubari

Siren: Blood Curse

Snakeball

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

Spelunker Collection

Spelunker HD

Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate 0

Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram

Super Stardust HD

TORO! Let’s Party

Tacchi, Shiyo! Love Application

Taiheiyou no Arashi: Senkan Yamato, Akatsuki ni Shuttsugeki!

Tears to Tiara II: Heir of the Overlord

Tencho no Igo

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness II

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Guided Fate Paradox

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky FC HD Edition

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC HD Edition

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd HD Edition

The Witch and the Hundred Knight

ToHeart2 DX PLUS

Tokyo Jungle

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

Toy Home

Trash Panic

Trinity: Souls of Zill O’ll

Under Defeat: Deluxe Edition

Warriors Orochi Z

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Way of the Samurai 3 Plus

Way of the Samurai 4 Plus

When Vikings Attack!

White Album 2: Shiawase no Mukougawa

White Album: Tsudurareru Fuyu no Omoide

White Knight Chronicles

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

Wizardry: Torawareshi Bourei no Machi

XBlaze Code: Embryo

XBlaze Lost: Memories

Z/X Zillions of Enemy X: Zekkai no Crusade

PlayStation 4

Asdivine Hearts

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

BioShock Remastered

BioShock 2 Remastered

BioShock Infinite Complete Edition

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Crysis Remastered

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gravity Rush Remastered

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

LocoRoco Remastered

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

Lumines Remastered

Mafia: Complete Edition

Mafia II: Complete Edition

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Outcast: Second Contact

Patapon Remastered

Patapon 2 Remastered

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Strider

The Last Blade 2

The Last of Us: Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

Umbrella Corps

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Warriors Orochi 4

WipEout Omega Collection

PlayStation 5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Balan Wonderworld

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Demon’s Souls

Foreclosed

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ghostrunner

I Am Dead

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame

Maneater

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Monster Truck Championship

NBA 2K22

Returnal

Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition

The Artful Escape

Tour de France 2021

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Wreckfest

[Source: Gematsu]

Are you excited about this lineup? Let us know in the comments below!