Here’s What The New PlayStation Plus Launch Games Lineup Looks Like In Japan
The new and revamped PlayStation Plus, which includes three tiers and bundles together Plus with PlayStation Now in two of them, is now live in Japan. As such, we have our first look at the PS Plus launch lineup of games ranging from PlayStation 5 to the first PlayStation, and even PlayStation Portable too, courtesy of Gematsu.
Of course, it’s important to note that since this is the lineup of games available today in Japan, there’s the possibility this lineup could be just for Japan. The U.S. lineup, which launches on June 13, for example, could be completely different. Only time will tell. However, the Japan lineup could, at the very least, be a great indication of what’s to come.
Here’s the launch lineup of Plus games in Japan, broken up by platform:
PlayStation 1
- Ape Escape
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Everybody’s Golf
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- Wild Arms
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
PlayStation 2
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor’s Legacy
- Jack II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
PlayStation Portable
- echochrome
PlayStation 3 (Streaming)
- .detuned
- AFRIKA
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Aquanaut’s Holiday: Hidden Memories
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
- Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland
- Battle of Tiles EX
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Battle Fantasia
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Brink
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Chaos;Head Love Chu Chu!
- Chaos;Head Noah
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Class of Heroes 3
- Daisenryaku Dai Toua Kouboushi Dai-ni-ji Sekai Taisen Boppatsu! – Suujikugun Tai Rengougun Zensekaisen
- Daisenryaku Dai Toua Kouboushi 3 Dai-ni-ji Sekai Taisen Boppatsu! – Suujikugun Tai Rengougun Zensekaisen
- Daisenryaku Exceed II
- Daisenryaku Perfect
- Dark Mist
- Dead or Alive 5: Last Round
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Demon’s Souls
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea D2
- Dream Club Complete Edipyon!
- Dream Club Gogo.
- Dream Club ZERO Special Ediipyon!
- Dynasty Warriors
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome
- Elefunk
- Fairy Fencer F
- Gatling Gears
- Gendai Daisenryaku 2016 Chitsujo no Houkai: Haken Kokka Shittsui
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- Ginsei Igo 2: Next Generation
- Gladiator VS
- Go! Sports Ski
- God of War HD
- God of War II HD
- God of War III Remastered
- Heavy Rain
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hunted:The Demon’s Forge
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Victory
- ICO Remastered
- If You Thought It Was Harem Paradise, It Was Yandere Hell
- Last Rebellion
- Legasista
- Linger in Shadows
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- MALICIOUS
- Machinarium
- Magical Beat
- Mahjong Dream Club
- Mahjong Haou Dankyuu Battle 3
- Mahjong Taikai IV
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Memories Off 6 Complete
- Memories Off: Yubikiri no Kioku
- Minnya no Putter Golf
- Moe Moe Daisenryaku Gendai Baan++
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- Motto! SoniComi
- Mugen Souls
- Mugen Souls Z
- Natsuiro High School: Seishun Hakusho
- Nbounaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Tendou
- Phantom Breaker: Extra
- PixelJunk Eden
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Piyotama
- Prismatic Solid
- Puppeteer
- Puzzle Quest Galactrix
- Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords
- Quantum Theory
- R-Type Dimensions
- RIDE
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5 Alternative Edition
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica
- Resident Evil Revelations Unveiled Edition
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny
- SIMPLE 500 Series Vol. 1 THE Mahjong: Tsuushin Taikyoku Kinoudzuke
- SIMPLE 500 Series Vol. 2 THE Misshitsu kara no Dasshutsu
- SIMPLE 500 Series Vol. 3 THE Misshitsu kara no Dasshutsu – Tsukiyo no Manshion Hen
- SIMPLE Series G4U Vol. 1 THE Mahjong
- Saikyo Shogi Gekisashi 13
- Samurai Warriors 2 Empires HD Version
- Samurai Warriors 2 with Xtreme Legends & Empires HD Version
- Samurai Warriors 2 with Xtreme Legends HD Version
- Samurai Warriors 3 Empires
- Samurai Warriors 3 Z
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Sangoku Hime 2: Kouki Houkou – Mezameshi Taiga
- Sangoku Hime: Senkou mo Taika – Akatsuki no Haryuu
- Sekai Saikyou Ginsei Igo: Hybrid Monte Carlo
- Sekai Saikyou Ginsei Shogi: Fuuun Ryuuko Raiden
- Sengoku Hime 3: Tenka o Kirisaku Hikari to Kage
- Sengoku Hime 4: Souhai Hyakkei, Hana Mamoru Chikai
- Sengoku Hime 5: Senka Tatsu Haou no Keifu
- Shiki-Tei
- Shin Toudai Shogi
- Shutsugeki! Otometachi no Senjou 2 – Yuukoku o Kakeru Oujo no Tsubari
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Snakeball
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- Spelunker Collection
- Spelunker HD
- Steins;Gate
- Steins;Gate 0
- Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram
- Super Stardust HD
- TORO! Let’s Party
- Tacchi, Shiyo! Love Application
- Taiheiyou no Arashi: Senkan Yamato, Akatsuki ni Shuttsugeki!
- Tears to Tiara II: Heir of the Overlord
- Tencho no Igo
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness II
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Guided Fate Paradox
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky FC HD Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC HD Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd HD Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight
- ToHeart2 DX PLUS
- Tokyo Jungle
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- Trinity: Souls of Zill O’ll
- Under Defeat: Deluxe Edition
- Warriors Orochi Z
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Way of the Samurai 3 Plus
- Way of the Samurai 4 Plus
- When Vikings Attack!
- White Album 2: Shiawase no Mukougawa
- White Album: Tsudurareru Fuyu no Omoide
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Wizardry: Torawareshi Bourei no Machi
- XBlaze Code: Embryo
- XBlaze Lost: Memories
- Z/X Zillions of Enemy X: Zekkai no Crusade
PlayStation 4
- Asdivine Hearts
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- BioShock Remastered
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Lumines Remastered
- Mafia: Complete Edition
- Mafia II: Complete Edition
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Outcast: Second Contact
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Strider
- The Last Blade 2
- The Last of Us: Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Umbrella Corps
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Warriors Orochi 4
- WipEout Omega Collection
PlayStation 5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Balan Wonderworld
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cris Tales
- Demon’s Souls
- Foreclosed
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Ghostrunner
- I Am Dead
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Monster Truck Championship
- NBA 2K22
- Returnal
- Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition
- The Artful Escape
- Tour de France 2021
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Wreckfest
For more, read about the three tiers of PlayStation Plus being offered and then check out Sony’s first tease of its classic games lineup. After that, read about why one editor remains confused about Sony’s messaging of this new PS Plus service and then check out the free PlayStation Plus games for this month.
[Source: Gematsu]
Are you excited about this lineup? Let us know in the comments below!